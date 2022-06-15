Vanessa Picken To Lead Sony Music Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

Sony Music has appointed Vanessa Picken music executive and entrepreneur Vanessa Picken to lead its Australia and New Zealand team.

Vanessa’s time in the biz dates back to 2006 when she worked with local and international artists for EMI in Sydney. More recently she founded the label services company Comes With Fries and was appointed Managing Director of independent music company [PIAS] in Los Angeles

“After a careful and thorough recruitment process, we are delighted to have Vanessa join our company in such a key role,” said Rob Stringer, Chairman, Sony Music Group in a statement released by Sony Music. “Her impressive background covers so many areas of the modern music business in Australia and New Zealand and her recent leadership experience in the United States adds a global understanding to those existing skills. We believe Vanessa will be a trailblazing executive leading Sony Music Australia to an exciting future.”

“I’m delighted to be coming home to join Sony Music Australia and New Zealand to take the company into a transformative next chapter. Our strategies will focus on music, allyship, and innovation, with a global mindset,” added Picken. “Sony Music has a renowned reputation for empowering its artists and creators, breaking down traditional barriers to put them at the centre of everything it does. We will reaffirm our commitment to the discovery and development of new and emerging talent across both countries, as well as expanding the commercial and creative opportunities for our roster of artists locally and internationally.”

Vanessa will take up her new position at Sony Music headquarters in Sydney in September.

