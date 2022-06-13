Vika & Linda, Beccy Cole, Joe Chindamo, Billy Baxter Awarded Queen’s Birthday Honors - Noise11.com

Blues and Soul greats Vika & Linda, Country singer Beccy Cole, Jazz musician Joe Chindamo and musician and radio host Billy Baxter are amongst the recipients of the Queen’s Birthday Honors for 2022.

Australia first took notice of sisters Vika & Linda Bull when Joe Camilleri recruited them into The Black Sorrows. Their voices crafted a new soul sound for the Sorrows with songs like ‘Never Let Me Go’ and ‘Chained To The Wheel’ showcases their powerful vocals.

Vika & Linda also sang on albums by Hunters & Collectors, John Farnham and Paul Kelly before releasing their own album in 1994.

In 2021 Vika & Linda released ‘The Wait’, their first album of new material in 15 years.

Billy Baxter started his days in radio at 3RRR-FM Melbourne in the early 80s. It was then when he became a piece of Australian music culture when Paul Kelly named a song after him. Baxter went to work for the ABC and then became a long-term member of Coodabeens Footy Show on Melbourne radio.

Greg Champion, also a Coodabeen, was also awarded the OAM today.

Country singer Beccy Cole is an 11 times winner of Country Music Awards and was inducted this year into the Country Music Award Australian Roll of Renown.

Joe Chindamo won APRA Jazz Word of the Year for ‘Something Will Come To Light’ in 2009. He has won two Mo Awards and has released over 20 albums since 1994.

Member of the Order of Award (AM) 2022

Ms Elizabeth Anne O’DONOVAN

SA

For service to jazz and cabaret music.

Ms Marilyn PHILLIPS

City Beach WA 6015

For service to choral music.

Dr Rosemary Anne LIERSE

Southbank VIC 3006

For significant service to music education.

Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) 2022

Ms Linda Rose BULL

Melbourne VIC 3004

For service to the performing arts.

Ms Vika Veiongo BULL

Melbourne VIC 3004

For service to the performing arts.

Mr Alexander Graham BELL

Coffs Harbour NSW 2450

For service to community radio, and to country music.

Mrs Helen Claire CAMPBELL

Crookwell NSW 2583

For service to music through education and performance.

Mrs Dorothy Ann DANTA

Yarralumla ACT 2600

For service to the arts, particularly to music festivals

Ms Beccy COLE

SA

For service to country music.

The late Mrs Janice Valma DAVEY

Formerly of Ascot VIC 3551

For service to marching and music through brass bands.

Mr Joe CHINDAMO

Fitzroy North VIC 3068

For service to music, and to the performing arts.

OAM

Mrs Sandra DAVIES

Parkdale VIC 3195

For service to the performing arts, and to music education.

Mrs Florence FORBES

Bagshot VIC 3551

For service to country music, and to radio presentation.

Mr Christopher Peter LATHAM

Downer ACT 2602

For service to the performing arts, particularly to music.

Mr Greg CHAMPION

VIC

For service to the performing arts, and to radio.

Mr Billy BAXTER

Mornington VIC 3931

For service to the performing arts, and to radio.

