Voice from the Stone Director Creates New Evanescence Video

The director behind ‘Use My Voice’ the new video for Evanescence, is Eric D Howell, who has worked on ‘Voice From The Stone’.

Howell is also a stunt man who did his tricks for ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’, ‘Joe Somebody’ and Mallrats’.

Evanesence singer Amy Lee met Howell when she wrote the end theme for ‘Voice from the Stone’.

‘Use My Voice’ is also used for the HeadCount public service announcement in the USA. HeadCount is assisting Americans to get vote ready for the upcoming election in a COVID world.

“We are proud to stand up and join the fight against the injustice, lies and oppression that plague our country and the world. No matter who you are, what you look like, where you come from or who you love, your voice matters. We hope to shine a light in the darkness, to empower and inspire. Use your voice. Vote,” says Amy Lee.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments