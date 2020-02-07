‘Wallpaper’ Is New Music for Dog Trumpet

Pete O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa’s Dog Trumpet have new music. The song is ‘Wallpaper’.

‘Wallpaper’ previews the upcoming Dog Trumpet album ‘Great South Road’. According to Pete and Reg, “This song written by Peter is inspired by the English poet Philip Larkin whose pessimistic poetry was humourous and ironic”.

‘Great South Road’ will be the seventh album for Dog Trumpet. The previous album ‘Medicated Spirits’ was released in 2013.

Pete and Reg released the first Dog Trumpet album ‘Two Heads One Brain’ in 1991 after departing Mental As Anything a year earlier.

In Mentals Pete wrote ‘Beserk Warriors’, an ode to Abba.

Reg co-wrote ‘Spirit Got Lost’ with Greedy Smith.

