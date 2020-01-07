Want To Be In The 1975’s Next Music Video? Here’s How!

Fans of indie dance band The 1975 are vying for the chance to appear in their upcoming music video.

First of all, you’ll have to be based in London, or able to get there on January 18. Second of all, they’re after couples. (Sorry lonely folk, maybe they’ll do a clip for you later?)

The news came in a tweet from a tweet from the band’s label Dirty Hit.

“We’re filming a new @the1975 video in London on 18th January. We’re looking for couples to be a part of the video, if you’d like to be involved please email your name, address, age and a photo of you and your other half to the1975@dirtyhit.co.uk.”

There is no mention of what the song will be called.

The band have released three singles so far in the lead up to their fourth album Notes on a Conditional Form, due for release on February 21, including the song The 1975 with spoken word vocals provided by environmental icon Greta Thunberg.

Listen to The 1975 and Greta Thunberg here:

