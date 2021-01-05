 Watch Alice Cooper Sing A Song For Zak Nilsson In His End of Life Stage of Cancer - Noise11.com
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Watch Alice Cooper Sing A Song For Zak Nilsson In His End of Life Stage of Cancer

by Paul Cashmere on January 5, 2021

in News

Alice Cooper called into the YouTube show Coffee Talk with ADIKA Live’ to sing Zak Nilsson, the son of Harry Nilsson a special song.

Zak Nilsson is the oldest child of Harry Nilsson. Zak has cancer and until recently was undergoing chemotherapy but has now stopped as he is the final stage of cancer and receiving end of life care. (Under California law, euthanasia is legal).

In the 1970s Alice was part of The Hollywood Vampires with Zak’s dad Harry Nilsson. The group was a Hollywood drinking group featuring Ringo Starr, Keith Moon, Micky Dolenz and occasionally John Lennon.

This video is the first time Zak met Alice.

Zak posted a very brave update of his cancer journey to YouTube five days ago where he talks about his end of life plans.

In 2015 Alice formed the band The Hollywood Vampires with Johnny Depp and Joe Perry.

Noise11.com

