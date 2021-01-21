 Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform Land of Hope and Dreams for Biden Harris Inauguration - Noise11.com
Bruce-Springsteen-and-E-Street-Band-perform-at-AAMI-Park-on-Thursday-2-February-2017.-Photo-Ros-OGorman

Bruce-Springsteen-and-E-Street-Band-perform-at-AAMI-Park-on-Thursday-2-February-2017.-Photo-Ros-OGorman

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform Land of Hope and Dreams for Biden Harris Inauguration

by Paul Cashmere on January 21, 2021

in News

Bruce Springsteen was in Washington, DC to perform ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ for President Biden and Vice-President Harris on the day of their inauguration.

“I want to offer this small prayer for our country,” Springsteen said before performing a solo version of the song on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Bruce Springsteen opened the Inauguration Day celebration ‘Celebrating America’ for Biden and Harris. The event was hosted by Tom Hanks and featured Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake and John Legend.

Bruce also appeared at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 where he performed ‘The Rising’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Nils Lofgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Jake Clemons, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Max Weinberg, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bette Midler photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bette Midler Farewells Former Reality Star With ‘Goodbye Donnie’

Bette Midler has recorded a farewell song for her outgoing nemesis, the former reality TV star of the USA.

6 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones To Launch Chocolate Bars

The Rolling Stones have an extensive line of merchandise to their name, and now they've added the sweet treats to the mix in honour of their 60th anniversary in 2022.

16 hours ago
Ross Wilson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Now Listen … Eagle Rock Turns 50 and Ross Wilson Talks About Its Origins

Daddy Cool’s iconic ‘Eagle Rock’ is a song based on sexual innuendo or to be perfectly blunt, it’s a song about rooting.

24 hours ago
Barry Gibb at Rod Laver Arena photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Barry Gibb ‘Greenfields’ Is Australia’s No 1 Album

Barry Gibb scores his first ever solo No.1 Album in Australia this week with a collection of re-recorded Bee Gees tracks alongside multiple artists on "Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook 1'.

3 days ago
Phil Spector
Legendary Producer And (Murderer) Phil Spector Dead At 81 From Covid-19

Phil Spector, the legendary record producer known for his ‘Wall of Sound’ is dead at 81 after contracting Covid-19.

3 days ago
Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mick Fleetwood Sells His Recording Rights

Mick Fleetwood is the latest superstar to sell his catalogue. Fleetwood, the co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, has handed over his future royalties from his recorded works to BMG.

5 days ago
Marianne Faithfull
Marianne Faithfull Is Making An Album With Australia’s Warren Ellis

Warren Ellis from Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and Marianne Faithfull have confirmed details of their upcoming 'She Walks In Beauty' collection - which is set to be released on April 30 - and she has been eyeing up the project for a long time.

5 days ago