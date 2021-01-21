Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform Land of Hope and Dreams for Biden Harris Inauguration - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen was in Washington, DC to perform ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ for President Biden and Vice-President Harris on the day of their inauguration.

“I want to offer this small prayer for our country,” Springsteen said before performing a solo version of the song on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Bruce Springsteen opened the Inauguration Day celebration ‘Celebrating America’ for Biden and Harris. The event was hosted by Tom Hanks and featured Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake and John Legend.

Bruce also appeared at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 where he performed ‘The Rising’.

