Watch Don Powell’s All Star Drum Circle ‘Let There Be Drums’ - Noise11.com

When former Slade drummer Don Powell decided to contribute to the UK’s out of work musicians during lockdown he recruited his famous friend for an all star recording of the Sandy Nelson classic ‘Let There Be Drums’.

Don’s first call was to his mate Bev Bevan of Electric Light Orchestra and Black Sabbath and the line-up grew from there.

Don tells Noise11.com, “The way it came about, Craig Fenney who was with Slade since 1992, Craig and I kept talking about this particular track ‘Let There Be Drums’. Sometimes we would jam is at soundchecks.

“When he left the band he was dealing in equipment and I used to buy equipment from him. When he left the band and I left the band we made contract and talked about doing this project. I had already recorded a drum track for ‘Let There Be Drums’ and it was his idea to get guest drummers on it and make it a novelty thing”.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Don Powell:

‘With this Covid rubbish that is going on, there is all these crews just totally out of work. What we are doing is donating all proceeds to them.

“I was amazed at the amount of drummers who came forward who said they would do it”.

Don met Bev Bevan more than 50 years ago, before The Move, before ELO. “I saw Bev (Bevan) when he was in a band called Denny Laine and the Diplomats back in the 60s,” he said. “When ELO formed, Slade were on the same bill in The States for a fair few concerts. Our paths kept crossing. He is from Birmingham which is about 10 miles from my home Wolverhampton. We used to play all the same pubs and clubs back in the 60s”.

The Let There Be Drums musicians are:

The Don Powell Band

Don Powell: Drums

Craig Fenney: Bass

Bob Wilson: Guitar

Jon Briscoe: Guitar

Curly Davies: Tambourine

with special guest Jon Bates: Piano

Guest Drummers

Brian Bennett: The Shadows

Bev Bevan: Quill, ex Move, ex ELO, ex Black Sabbath

Andy Edwards: Robert Plant, IQ, Frost,

Rob Brian: Peter Gabriel, Simple Minds, Siouxsie Sioux

Jamie Little: Jason Donovan, Beverley Knight, Steve Vai

Karl Brazil: Robbie Williams, James Blunt

Tom Meadows: Kylie Minogue, Girls Aloud,

Jamie Morrison: The Stereophonics

Craig Bacon: Gloria Gaynor, Nimmo Brothers

Mick Barker: Magnum, and KoM

Derrick McKenzie: Jamiroquai

Matt Cowley: Emily Capell, Bernie Marsden

Lee Agnew: Nazareth

Craig Blundell: Steve Wilson, Steve Hackett

’Sticky’ Wicket: Chris Barber, Jools Holland

Richard Rayner: Multiple award winning percussion and drum performer

Rebekah Rayner: Session drummer

Toby Wilson: Session drummer

Mark DeCloedt: EMF

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments