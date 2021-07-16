 Watch Don Powell’s All Star Drum Circle ‘Let There Be Drums’ - Noise11.com
Don Powell Band

Watch Don Powell’s All Star Drum Circle ‘Let There Be Drums’

by Paul Cashmere on July 16, 2021

in News

When former Slade drummer Don Powell decided to contribute to the UK’s out of work musicians during lockdown he recruited his famous friend for an all star recording of the Sandy Nelson classic ‘Let There Be Drums’.

Don’s first call was to his mate Bev Bevan of Electric Light Orchestra and Black Sabbath and the line-up grew from there.

Don tells Noise11.com, “The way it came about, Craig Fenney who was with Slade since 1992, Craig and I kept talking about this particular track ‘Let There Be Drums’. Sometimes we would jam is at soundchecks.

“When he left the band he was dealing in equipment and I used to buy equipment from him. When he left the band and I left the band we made contract and talked about doing this project. I had already recorded a drum track for ‘Let There Be Drums’ and it was his idea to get guest drummers on it and make it a novelty thing”.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Don Powell:

‘With this Covid rubbish that is going on, there is all these crews just totally out of work. What we are doing is donating all proceeds to them.

“I was amazed at the amount of drummers who came forward who said they would do it”.

Don met Bev Bevan more than 50 years ago, before The Move, before ELO. “I saw Bev (Bevan) when he was in a band called Denny Laine and the Diplomats back in the 60s,” he said. “When ELO formed, Slade were on the same bill in The States for a fair few concerts. Our paths kept crossing. He is from Birmingham which is about 10 miles from my home Wolverhampton. We used to play all the same pubs and clubs back in the 60s”.

The Let There Be Drums musicians are:

The Don Powell Band
Don Powell: Drums
Craig Fenney: Bass
Bob Wilson: Guitar
Jon Briscoe: Guitar
Curly Davies: Tambourine
with special guest Jon Bates: Piano

Guest Drummers
Brian Bennett: The Shadows
Bev Bevan: Quill, ex Move, ex ELO, ex Black Sabbath
Andy Edwards: Robert Plant, IQ, Frost,
Rob Brian: Peter Gabriel, Simple Minds, Siouxsie Sioux
Jamie Little: Jason Donovan, Beverley Knight, Steve Vai
Karl Brazil: Robbie Williams, James Blunt
Tom Meadows: Kylie Minogue, Girls Aloud,
Jamie Morrison: The Stereophonics
Craig Bacon: Gloria Gaynor, Nimmo Brothers
Mick Barker: Magnum, and KoM
Derrick McKenzie: Jamiroquai
Matt Cowley: Emily Capell, Bernie Marsden
Lee Agnew: Nazareth
Craig Blundell: Steve Wilson, Steve Hackett
’Sticky’ Wicket: Chris Barber, Jools Holland
Richard Rayner: Multiple award winning percussion and drum performer
Rebekah Rayner: Session drummer
Toby Wilson: Session drummer
Mark DeCloedt: EMF

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Russell Morris and Rick Springfield Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz
Rick Springfield and Russell Morris Team Up For Jack Chrome Project

Rick Springfield and Russell Morris have been working on a new music concept called ‘Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz’ over the extended Covid lockdown period.

13 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Is Planning On Touring In 2022

Bruce Springsteen spoke to Zoe Ball on Radio 2’s Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. An extended Zoe Meets Bruce is available on BBC Sounds now, alongside four brand new episodes from Bruce Springsteen’s series, From My Home To Yours, which will also be on Radio 2 from this Friday at midnight-1am.

2 days ago
Tom Petty and Marty Stuart
Marty Stuart Debuts Tom Petty’s Fine Lines Cover Song

Tom Petty ‘Fault Lines’ is the latest chapter in the slow burn of releases leading up to Marty Stuart’s ‘Songs I Sing In The Dark’ album.

3 days ago
Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.
At 72 Jackson Browne Is Still Discovering

The opening line on Jackson Browne’s new album ‘Downhill from Everywhere’ is “I’m still looking for something”. They are interesting first line from his first album in seven years for the now 72 year old musician.

4 days ago
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pete Townshend Suggests The Who Recording Era Is Over

Pete Townshend isn’t sure if there'll be another album by The Who because of the “old fashioned way that they work”.

6 days ago
Bellamy Brothers
Actor Dennis Quaid Records Billy Swan Song With Bellamy Brothers

Actor/singer Dennis Quaid is living out his childhood dreams after landing a collaboration with country duo The Bellamy Brothers.

6 days ago
George Harrison
George Harrison Estate Premieres Previously Unreleased ‘Cosmic Empire’

The previously unreleased George Harrison song ‘Cosmic Empire’ has been reissued ahead of the 50th Anniversary edition of ‘All Things Must Pass’, coming in August.

7 days ago