Henry Rollins

Henry Rollins

WATCH: Henry Rollins Films Los Angeles Tourism Clip

by Tim Cashmere on January 8, 2020

in News

Former Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins has filmed a video helping travelers navigate Los Angeles International Airport.

The clip – produced by the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board – shows Rollins giving tips and tricks from arriving to boarding. “Don’t make me stand behind you while you fish through your cargo pants for your ID,” he says.

The clip talks about restaurants, self-check-in, business lounges and even therapy dogs for both departing and arriving passengers.

“I am always in a hurry, but I always have time for a dog,” he says. Me too Henry. Me too.

“I want to make L.A. more analogue,” he concludes as a touching-down plane flies overhead. “I wanna remind people that L.A. is a village – a community at heart despite the sprawl. We welcome everyone, and where do we touch down? LAX!”

There will be four more clips in the series.

Watch Rollins Rules: LAX below:

