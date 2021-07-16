Watch Lorde Perform Solar Power From The Rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater - Noise11.com

Lorde is in New York City and dropped into see Stephen Colbert to perform her new song ‘Solar Power’ from the rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater.

Lorde and Colbert last hooked up a year ago when she had a bit of a barbie in the backyard of the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s place just before lockdown.

SOLAR POWER TRACKLIST

1. The Path

2. Solar Power

3. California

4. Stoned at the Nail Salon

5. Fallen Fruit

6. Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)

7. The Man with An Axe

8. Dominoes

9. Big Star

10. Leader of a New Regime

11. Mood Ring

12. Oceanic Feeling

LORDE TOUR DATES

Thursday 10 March, Riverstage | Brisbane AU,

Saturday 12 March, Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne AU,

Sunday 13 March, Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne AU,

Tuesday 15 March, Aware Super Theatre | Sydney AU,

Wednesday 16 March, Aware Super Theatre | Sydney AU,

Saturday 19 March, Belvoir Amphitheatre* | Perth AU,

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments