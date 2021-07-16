Watch Lorde Perform Solar Power From The Rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater - Noise11.com

Lorde is in New York City and dropped into see Stephen Colbert to perform her new song ‘Solar Power’ from the rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater.
Lorde and Colbert last hooked up a year ago when she had a bit of a barbie in the backyard of the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s place just before lockdown.
SOLAR POWER TRACKLIST
1. The Path
2. Solar Power
3. California
4. Stoned at the Nail Salon
5. Fallen Fruit
6. Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)
7. The Man with An Axe
8. Dominoes
9. Big Star
10. Leader of a New Regime
11. Mood Ring
12. Oceanic Feeling
LORDE TOUR DATES
Thursday 10 March, Riverstage | Brisbane AU,
Saturday 12 March, Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne AU,
Sunday 13 March, Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne AU,
Tuesday 15 March, Aware Super Theatre | Sydney AU,
Wednesday 16 March, Aware Super Theatre | Sydney AU,
Saturday 19 March, Belvoir Amphitheatre* | Perth AU,
