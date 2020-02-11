Watch Miley Cyrus Perform ‘Roadhouse Blues’ With The Doors’ Robby Krieger

The Doors’ fifth album ‘Morrison Hotel’ turned 50 years old this week. Miley Cyrus came to the party.

Doors’ co-founder Robby Krieger was in party mode on Saturday night to celebrate the landmark anniversary.

Performers at the ‘Morrison Hotel’ party included Gary Clark Jr, Dennis Quaid and Andrew Watt but it was Miley Cyrus who surprised everyone taking lead vocals for ‘Roadhouse Blues’.

‘Roadhouse Blues’ was the opening song on ‘Morrison Hotel’. The song is credited to Jim Morrison, music by The Doors.

‘Roadhouse Blues’ is considered one of The Doors’ finest moments but in 1970 it was delegated to the b-side of ‘You Make Me Real’.

‘Roadhouse Blues’ took two-days to record in November 4 and 5, 1969. Guitarist Lonnie Mack was recruited to play bass on the track. The Doors didn’t have a bass player. Keyboard player Ray Manzarek played all the bass bits on his keyboard.

John Sebastian of The Lovin’ Spoonful plays harmonica on the track but was credited as G. Puglese for contractual reasons.

Alice Cooper says he was the inspiration for the first line of the song “Well I woke up this morning and I got myself a beer”.

The Doors film ‘The Doors: Break On Thru A Celebration of Ray Manzarek’ is screening worldwide this week.

Robby Krieger spoke to Noise11.com this week about the movie.

