 Watch Motorhead Ace Of Spades Played On Church Bells - Noise11.com
Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Watch Motorhead Ace Of Spades Played On Church Bells

by Paul Cashmere on August 13, 2021

On July 17, guitarist Jitse Zonneveld and keyboard player Frank Steijns went to Church. The pair recorded a “heavenly” version of the Motorhead classic ‘Ace of Spades’ in the centre of the city of Weert in the south of the Netherlands.

Jitse and Frank are both locals. Frank plays the churchbells.

The good people of Weert were gathered for the local Torenfestival. This was not on the schedule.

The sound of bells ringing is deeply rooted in British culture. They call us to wake, to pray, to work, to arms, to feast and, in times of crisis, to come together. Above all, bells are the sound of freedom and peace.

The response locally was uproariously enthusiastic, as locals loved it, and even Dutch national TV reported the performance.

Motorhead management said, “Lemmy would’ve been thrilled at hearing MOTÖRHEAD cascading from the bell tower of a local church, and he’d have been delighted to know that Motörmusic had forced its way into such rarified air and received such an overwhelmingly positive amount of support.

As we all know, Lemmy has been sadly gone for several years now, and being a man that lived to tour and spread his music, it is clear he has started channeling himself through events to keep performing. There’s no doubt that on that day, the church emanated the scents of whiskey, cigarettes and leather…

Watch the Motorhead original

