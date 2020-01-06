 WATCH: Nirvana Reform With Beck and St. Vincent - Noise11.com
WATCH: Nirvana Reform With Beck and St. Vincent

by Tim Cashmere on January 6, 2020

in News

Surviving members of the iconic rock band Nirvana reformed on stage in Los Angeles on Saturday night with Beck, St. Vincent and Violent Grohl (Dave’s daughter) replacing Kurt Cobain on vocals.

They put the band back together for the Heaven Is Rock & Roll gig, which benefitted The Art Of Elysium – a charity that pairs artists with vulnerable communities in Los Angeles. These include those suffering illness or hospitalisation, seniors, those with social, emotional and mental health issues and the homeless.

The five-song set came after sets by L7 and Marilyn Manson, with Cheap Trick headlining. The lineup included Pat Smear on guitar, Krist Novoselic on bass and Dave Grohl on drums. Kurt Cobain died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 5, 1994.

The band played with little stage banter, but Novoselic took a microphone before the David Bowie song The Man Who Sold The World thanking the other bands and The Art Of Elysium for their great work in “creating opportunities for artists”. He led the crowd in a cheer for Kurt Cobain as well.

The setlist for Nirvana at The Palladium, January 3 2020 was:

Lithium (St. Vincent) – from Nevermind (1991)
In Bloom (Beck) – from Nevermind (1991)
Been A Son (Beck) – from Incesticide (1992)
Heat Shaped Box (Violet Grohl) – from In Utero (1993)
Man Who Sold The World (Beck) – David Bowie cover from MTV Unplugged In New York (1994)

Watch the show below:

