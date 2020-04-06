Watch Rob Thomas Perform Crowded House ‘Don’t Dream Its Over’ From Home

Rob Thomas has jumped on the couch, picked up a guitar and popped out a cover of the Crowded House classic ‘Don’t Dream Its Over’.

Rob said, “During these uncertain times the entire world is shutting itself down. Part of that means that people aren’t going out and enjoying live music or any entertainment. I’m kicking this off and I invite all my brothers and sisters in the music world to go on Instagram and share a little something with people to help them while they hunker down in their homes”.

Watch:

