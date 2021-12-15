Watch the First-Ever George Harrison ‘My Sweet Lord’ Video With All Star Cast - Noise11.com

Dhani Harrison has produced the first ever video for his dad George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’.

When ‘My Sweet Lord’ was first released in 1971, the video clip per song wasn’t really a thing yet (although The Beatles did make what was considered one the first ever music videos for ‘Something’).

George told me in 1993, “I just wrote it, and then somebody put together a video. And what they did was they went out and got some footage of me and Pattie, Paul and Linda, Ringo and Maureen, it was at that time, and John and Yoko and they just made up a little video to go with it.

So in many way, the new ‘My Sweet Lord’ video has something in common with ‘Something’. George just wrote ‘My Sweet Lord’ and then 50 years later somebody put together a video. And that video has a lot of Starrs. Well a lot of stars and one Starr … Ringo.

Look for George’s wife Olivia Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Weird Al, Jon Hamm, Mark Hamill, Patton Oswalt and a starring role as Fred Armisen as a man in black.

The video is clever. Most won’t see past the celebrity cast. It portrays life after death, George existing in another dimension “on the other side of the screen” while life goes on in the other.

Watch the My Sweet Lord video

“My Sweet Lord”

Written & Directed By

Lance Bangs

Executive Produced By

Dhani Harrison

David Zonshine

Featuring In Order of Appearance:

Mark Hamill

Fred Armisen

Vanessa Bayer

Moshe Kasher

Natasha Leggero

Jeff Lynne

Reggie Watts

Darren Criss

Patton Oswalt

“Weird Al” Yankovic

David Gborie

Sam Richardson

Atsuko Okatsuka

Rosanna Arquette

Brandon Wardell

Ringo Starr

Joe Walsh

Jon Hamm

Brett Metter

Anders Holm

Dhani Harrison

Rupert Friend

Angus Sampson

Taika Waititi

Eric Wareheim

Tim Heidecker

Kate Micucci

Riki Lindhome

Alyssa Stonoha

Mitra Jouhari

Sandy Honig

Olivia Harrison

Aimee Mullins

Courtney Pauroso

Natalie Palamides

Shepard Fairey

Claudia O’Doherty

Tom Scharpling

Paul Scheer

Sarah Baker

The video was directed by Lance Bangs who has made videos for Sonic Youth, Nirvana, Neutral Milk Hotel, Green Day, Arcade Fire, The Shins, The Thermals, Belle & Sebastian, Menomena, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, R.E.M., Mike Watt, Death Cab for Cutie, The Black Keys, Kanye West, Odd Future, and Pavement. “Making this was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life,” says director Lance Bangs. “The approach was to represent the song visually while these agents and inspectors kept missing the metaphysical wonder around them. Images are choreographed to the sounds of vocal melodies, guitar strums, drum patterns, chord changes. George threaded a sense of humor through all of his videos, so we kept that spirit and filled the cast with friends and admirers of his music, many coming from the current comedy landscape. I tracked down vintage prime lenses from some of the films George’s HandMade Films had produced, and I hope that viewers can feel a sense of wonder and searching while they watch it, and that the song continues to add to all of our lives.”

George Harrison ‘All Things Must Pass’ was reissues in 2021.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



