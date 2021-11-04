 Watch The Paul Kelly Christmas Video - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Watch The Paul Kelly Christmas Video

by Paul Cashmere on November 5, 2021

in News

Paul Kelly has debuted his music video for ‘Christmas’ from his upcoming ‘Christmas Train’ album coming 19 November.

“’Christmas’ was written by a couple of friends of mine, Chris and Wes Harrington, from Melbourne band, The Large Number Twelves. I’ve seen them play a lot over the years around St Kilda so I’ve known this song for a long time. It’s a fun rock ’n’ roll song with a nod to the 60s. Good for lots of harmonies. There was one high harmony none of us could reach so we invited Billy Miller (who wrote Firewood and Candles and other songs with me) to come and sing it. He absolutely nailed it. Bill is friends with Chris and Wes, too, and plays with them from time to time, so it was good to keep it all in the ‘family’” Paul says.

‘Christmas’ was directed by Siân Darling (Courtney Barnett, Alice Skye, Electric Fields) and shot on the streets of St Kilda with an iPhone.

PAUL KELLY’S CHRISTMAS TRAIN TRACKLISTING (1CD, 2LP)

1. Nativity
2. Silent Night w/ Alice Keath & Sime Nugent
3. Swing Around The Sun
4. Christmas
5. Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) w/ Linda Bull
6. Little Drummer Boy
7. Arthur McBride
8. The Virgin Mary Had One Son w/ Emma Donovan
9. Tapu te Pō (O Holy Night) w/ Marlon Williams & Dhungala Children’s Choir
10. Shalom Aleichem w/ Lior, Alice Keath, Emily Lubitz
11. The Oxen
12. The Friendly Beasts w/ Kasey Chambers & Dan Kelly
13. Three Drovers w/ Alice Keath & Sime Nugent
14. Christmas Must Be Tonight
15. Surah Maryam w/ Waleed Aly
16. Coventry Carol w/ Kate Miller-Heidke, Jess Hitchcock, Alice Keath & Marlon Williams
17. In The Hot Sun Of A Christmas Day
18. How To Make Gravy
19. Christmas Train w/ Vika Bull
20. Come Thou Fount Of Every Blessing
21. Intonent Hodie w/ Alice Keath
22. What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve? w/ Alma Zygier

Paul Kelly’s Making Gravy Christmas show dates are 9 December in Melbourne and 18 December in Brisbane.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Danny Elfman
Billie Eilish Performs With Danny Elfman

Billie Eilish performed the finale from The Nightmare Before Christmas ‘Simply Meant To Be’ with Danny Elfman in Los Angeles this week.

2 days ago
Don Henley, Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eagles To Tour UK In 2022

Eagles will tour the UK in 2022, marking their first time outside North America since the start of Covid.

2 days ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Sets Himself Up For 2022 Dates

Alice Cooper will stay busy for the first have of 2022 with dates in the USA and then the UK.

3 days ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting Goes Vegas

Sting has kicked off his Las Vegas residency which sees his playing his ‘My Songs’ show through until June 2022.

3 days ago
Bon Jovi, Photo By Damien Loverso
Jon Bon Jovi Tests Positive To Covid-19

Jon Bon Jovi cancelled a gig over the weekend after he tested positive for Covid-19.

3 days ago
Screaming Jets
Screaming Jets Had A C*** of a Time With All For One Album

The Screaming Jets had one hell of a time convincing their record company to include a controversial song on their debut album ‘All For One’.

4 days ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Kelly Is Making Gravy For Christmas Again

Paul Kelly’s annual Christmas show ‘Making Gravy’ will play Melbourne and Brisbane this year.

4 days ago