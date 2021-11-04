Watch The Paul Kelly Christmas Video - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly has debuted his music video for ‘Christmas’ from his upcoming ‘Christmas Train’ album coming 19 November.

“’Christmas’ was written by a couple of friends of mine, Chris and Wes Harrington, from Melbourne band, The Large Number Twelves. I’ve seen them play a lot over the years around St Kilda so I’ve known this song for a long time. It’s a fun rock ’n’ roll song with a nod to the 60s. Good for lots of harmonies. There was one high harmony none of us could reach so we invited Billy Miller (who wrote Firewood and Candles and other songs with me) to come and sing it. He absolutely nailed it. Bill is friends with Chris and Wes, too, and plays with them from time to time, so it was good to keep it all in the ‘family’” Paul says.

‘Christmas’ was directed by Siân Darling (Courtney Barnett, Alice Skye, Electric Fields) and shot on the streets of St Kilda with an iPhone.

PAUL KELLY’S CHRISTMAS TRAIN TRACKLISTING (1CD, 2LP)

1. Nativity

2. Silent Night w/ Alice Keath & Sime Nugent

3. Swing Around The Sun

4. Christmas

5. Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) w/ Linda Bull

6. Little Drummer Boy

7. Arthur McBride

8. The Virgin Mary Had One Son w/ Emma Donovan

9. Tapu te Pō (O Holy Night) w/ Marlon Williams & Dhungala Children’s Choir

10. Shalom Aleichem w/ Lior, Alice Keath, Emily Lubitz

11. The Oxen

12. The Friendly Beasts w/ Kasey Chambers & Dan Kelly

13. Three Drovers w/ Alice Keath & Sime Nugent

14. Christmas Must Be Tonight

15. Surah Maryam w/ Waleed Aly

16. Coventry Carol w/ Kate Miller-Heidke, Jess Hitchcock, Alice Keath & Marlon Williams

17. In The Hot Sun Of A Christmas Day

18. How To Make Gravy

19. Christmas Train w/ Vika Bull

20. Come Thou Fount Of Every Blessing

21. Intonent Hodie w/ Alice Keath

22. What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve? w/ Alma Zygier

Paul Kelly’s Making Gravy Christmas show dates are 9 December in Melbourne and 18 December in Brisbane.

