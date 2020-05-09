 Weezer Become Simpsons Characters - Noise11.com
Rivers Cuomo Weezer at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Weezer Become Simpsons Characters

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2020

in News

Weezer have become Simpsons characters. The band will appear in the show 10 May 2020 as a cover band called Sailor’s Delight.

The Simpsons previewed cartoon Weezer with Weezer performing The Simpsons theme.

Weezer fans will hear a brand new Weezer song ‘Blue Dream’ from the upcoming album ‘Van Weezer’ on the show.

Artists who have previously appeared on The Simpsons include Ringo Starr, Tony Bennet, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Aerosmith, Smashing Pumpkins, Bette Midler, Sting, Tom Jones, James Taylor, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Sonic Youth, Peter Frampton, U2, Moody Blues, Cyndi Lauper, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Britney Spears, The Who, Kid Rock, Tom Petty, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Lenny Kravitz, Elvis Costello, David Byrne, Metallica, White Stripes, Ludacris, Coldplay and Lady Gaga.

