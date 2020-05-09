Weezer Become Simpsons Characters

Weezer have become Simpsons characters. The band will appear in the show 10 May 2020 as a cover band called Sailor’s Delight.

The Simpsons previewed cartoon Weezer with Weezer performing The Simpsons theme.

Weezer fans will hear a brand new Weezer song ‘Blue Dream’ from the upcoming album ‘Van Weezer’ on the show.

You might think you know The Simpsons theme song but do you know THIS version? 🎸 @Weezer rocks Springfield with us this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/x9mlAQ8I2T — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) May 7, 2020

Hi, we're the band Weezer, you kids might recognize us and our music (old and new) on Sunday's episode of @TheSimpsons so tune in 8/7c on @AnimationOnFOX. pic.twitter.com/nuLy8wyjyE — weezer (@Weezer) May 7, 2020

Artists who have previously appeared on The Simpsons include Ringo Starr, Tony Bennet, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Aerosmith, Smashing Pumpkins, Bette Midler, Sting, Tom Jones, James Taylor, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Sonic Youth, Peter Frampton, U2, Moody Blues, Cyndi Lauper, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Britney Spears, The Who, Kid Rock, Tom Petty, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Lenny Kravitz, Elvis Costello, David Byrne, Metallica, White Stripes, Ludacris, Coldplay and Lady Gaga.

