Well Well Well Seasick Steve Has New Music - Noise11.com

Seasick Steve at Point Nepean 2008

Seasick Steve, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Well Well Well Seasick Steve Has New Music

by Paul Cashmere on October 18, 2021

in News

Seasick Steve will release his new album ‘Blues In Mono’ in December.

“It’s just me and an acoustic guitar, playing old country blues. I always wanted to do it but never felt worthy, but then I realised that I better hurry up and do it ‘cos I ain’t never gonna feel worthy!” says Steve. “I tried to make it so that if you was listening you’d think I was sitting with you in your house.”

‘Blues In Mono’ features some from Willie Dixon, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Charlie Patton and Mississippi Fred McDowell and four new Seasick Steve tracks including fan favourite “Well, Well, Well”.

SEASICK STEVE – ‘BLUES IN MONO’

1. Fred’s Worried Blues
2. My Babe
3. Laughing to Keep From Crying
4. Well, Well, Well
5. Buddy Brown
6. Goin’ Down South
7. Waitin’ in Charleston
8. Miss Maybell
9. Whisky Headed Woman
10. Moon Going Down
11. Golden Spun
12. Dusty Man

Seasick Steve Blues In Mono album

‘Blues In Mono’ is the 11th Seasick Steve album. In Australia his 2008 album ‘I Started Out With Nothin and I Still Got Most of it Left’ reached no 17.

Steve has been working as a musician and recording engineer since the 1960s. It was a 2006 appearance with Jools Holland when suddenly people took notice.

Steve’s bass player if legendary Led Zeppelin co-founder John Paul Jones.

