Well Well Well Seasick Steve Has New Music - Noise11.com

Seasick Steve will release his new album ‘Blues In Mono’ in December.

“It’s just me and an acoustic guitar, playing old country blues. I always wanted to do it but never felt worthy, but then I realised that I better hurry up and do it ‘cos I ain’t never gonna feel worthy!” says Steve. “I tried to make it so that if you was listening you’d think I was sitting with you in your house.”

‘Blues In Mono’ features some from Willie Dixon, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Charlie Patton and Mississippi Fred McDowell and four new Seasick Steve tracks including fan favourite “Well, Well, Well”.

SEASICK STEVE – ‘BLUES IN MONO’

1. Fred’s Worried Blues

2. My Babe

3. Laughing to Keep From Crying

4. Well, Well, Well

5. Buddy Brown

6. Goin’ Down South

7. Waitin’ in Charleston

8. Miss Maybell

9. Whisky Headed Woman

10. Moon Going Down

11. Golden Spun

12. Dusty Man

‘Blues In Mono’ is the 11th Seasick Steve album. In Australia his 2008 album ‘I Started Out With Nothin and I Still Got Most of it Left’ reached no 17.

Steve has been working as a musician and recording engineer since the 1960s. It was a 2006 appearance with Jools Holland when suddenly people took notice.

Steve’s bass player if legendary Led Zeppelin co-founder John Paul Jones.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments