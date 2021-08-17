Will The Beatles’ Unreleased ‘Get Back’ Album Be Part of the Expanded ‘Let It Be’ Box? - Noise11.com

Beatles fans are started to speculate what the expanded ‘Let It Be’ box set may look like when it is released in October.

The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ secret was leaked last week after former Apple Records box Tony Bramwell blabbed on social media about a 5-disc box set coming on 15 October. That was spotted by Beatle vlogger Caitlyn Larkin who put the news out to Beatles fans via her YouTube channel before Bramwell deleted his post.

The expanded ‘Let It Be’ is expected to be released ahead of the Peter Jackson ‘Get Back’ movie, Jackson’s remake of the 1970 ‘Let It Be’ film. The original film was made by Michael Lindsay-Hogg. It was released to cinema, later to VHS and had an occasional broadcast on Free To Air television in the 1980s but have never been released on DVD or Blu-Ray.

Peter Jackson’s ‘Get Back’ will debut on Disney+ on 25 November, one month after the expected release of the ‘Let It Be’ expanded box and the 31 August release of the ‘Get Back’ book.

So what will be ‘Let It Be’ box include? Unconfirmed speculation is that the unreleased 1969 Beatles album ‘Get Back’ may be one of the discs in the 5-box set.

‘Get Back’ was intended to be the album after ‘The Beatles’ (The White Album). Glyn Johns was brought in as producer. He completed various versions of the album with a variety of tracklistings which were all rejected by The Beatles. Johns’ left the project and Phil Spector was recruited to finish the job. Spector’s work was released as the ‘Let It Be’ album and in 2003 Spector’s work was rejected and the album reissued as ‘Let It Be … Naked’ minus Spector but with Paul Hicks, Guy Massey and Allan Rouse listed as Producer.

The Beatles ‘Anthology 3’ included some of the songs from the Glyn Johns sessions which became Phil Spector produced ‘Let It Be’ songs.

‘I’ve Got A Feeling’ (23 January 1969)

‘Dig a Pony’ (22 January, 1969)

‘Two of Us’ (24 January, 1969)

‘For You Blue’ (25 January, 1969)

‘The Long and Winding Road’ (26 January, 1969)

‘Get Back’ (30 January, 1969)

According to Beatles historian Mark Lewisohn, the ‘Get Back’ album would have looked like:

Get Back version one (May 1969)

Side one

“One After 909”

“Rocker”

“Save the Last Dance for Me”

“Don’t Let Me Down”

“Dig a Pony”

“I’ve Got a Feeling”

“Get Back”

Side two

“For You Blue”

“Teddy Boy”

“Two of Us”

“Maggie Mae”

“Dig It”

“Let It Be”

“The Long and Winding Road”

“Get Back (reprise)”

Get Back version two (January 1970)

Side one

“One After 909”

“Rocker”

“Save the Last Dance for Me”

“Don’t Let Me Down”

“Dig a Pony”

“I’ve Got a Feeling”

“Get Back”

“Let It Be”

Side two

“For You Blue”

“Two of Us”

“Maggie Mae”

“Dig It”

“The Long and Winding Road”

“I Me Mine”

“Across the Universe”

“Get Back (reprise)”

‘Teddy Boy’ was released on Paul McCartney’s first solo album ‘McCartney’ and The Beatles version eventually on ‘Anthology 3’.

The ‘Get Back’ project was captured by a film crew who would put together the ‘Let It Be’ movie and release a soundtrack of the movie was the ‘Let It Be’ album. The sessions were abandoned and work began on what was to become the ‘Abbey Road’ album. Because of the time it takes to make a movie versus an album, ‘Abbey’ Road’ was completed before the ‘Let It Be’ film and released first.

At this stage no official announcement has been made about the ‘Let It Be’ box. Considering the timing of the ‘Get Back’ book later this month and the Peter Jackson film in November, the October release is perfect timing.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments