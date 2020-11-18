 Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Details of his Father's Illness - Noise11.com
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.

Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Details of his Father’s Illness

by Music-News.com on November 18, 2020

in News

Wolfgang Van Halen has revealed his father Eddie Van Halen battled a brain tumour and stage four lung cancer before he passed away.

Eddie died last month, aged 65, after a lengthy battle with the disease.

And his son has shared details of the illnesses his parent faced and how the late Van Halen guitarist was “excited” about reuniting with his bandmates for a “classic line-up” tour, before his condition worsened.

The 29-year-old musician says he was fortunate to have three more years with his dad after he was diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2017 and was given just weeks to live.

Wolfgang credits the extra time they had together to the treatment the riff-maker had in Germany.

Speaking on ‘The Howard Stern Show’, he said: “The doctors were like, ‘You have six weeks.’

“Whatever the fuck they do over there, it’s amazing, because I got three more years with him.”

Eddie was later involved in a motorcycle accident in 2019, and then got diagnosed with a brain tumour, for which he underwent Gamma Knife radiosurgery.

He added: “But as time went on, shit kept stacking up and stacking up. It just never let up.”

Wolfgang – who has played bass in the ‘Jump’ group since 2007 – says his dad was thrilled about the reunion plans.
He admitted: “That’s important, to let people know, that yeah, that was real, and we were so excited about it. It just didn’t pan out.”

Meanwhile, Wolfgang paid tribute to his late father in the music video for his new single, ‘Distance’, from his solo band Mammoth WVH’s upcoming album.

The promo closes with a touching voicemail left from Eddie to his son.

Wolfgang said in a press release about the track: “As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I’d miss him. While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Alice Cooper Debuts His Hot Sauce

Alice Cooper has debuted his own line of Hot Sauce.

22 hours ago
Icehouse perform at A Day In The Gardens in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday 12 March 2017.
American Psycho Author Bret Easton Ellis Preps Icehouse and Split Enz for New Book and Movie

American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis is working on his next book ‘The Shards’ and imagining the music that would be playing from the era that may be included in a future movie soundtrack.

3 days ago
Max Merritt’s Posthumous Album ‘I Can Dream’ To Be Released

‘I Can Dream’, the final album by Max Merritt will be released on Robert Rigby’s Fanfare Records.

4 days ago
Madder Lake
Jac Kreemers, The Original Drummer for Madder Lake, Has Died

Jac Kreemers, the Madder Lake drummer who played on the two signature albums ‘Still Point’ and ‘Butterfly Farm’, has passed away.

5 days ago
Angus Young Thought AC/DC Was Over After Rock Or Bust

Angus Young thought AC/DC were done as a touring and recording band after their final gig of their 2016 'Rock or Bust World Tour'.

5 days ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Prepares for Christmas Special

Country music legend Dolly Parton will be spreading festive cheer on TV with a Christmas special.

5 days ago
Alice Cooper Pays Homage To Hometown With ‘Detroit Stories’

Alice Cooper will pay tribute to his hometown of Detroit on his next album ‘Detroit Stories’.

6 days ago