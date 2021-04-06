Xavier Rudd Has A New Deal and a New Label - Noise11.com

Xavier Rudd will release his 10th album via a new deal with Virgin.

Virgin Music has signed Rudd who has also teamed with Michael Parisi’s Right Hand Management and Stephen Wade’s Select Music to take a post-Covid direction with his career.

“It has been a time to stop and reset in the world and we have all been tested,” Xavier said in a statement. “For me to have this time to form new alliances with people who are passionate and ready to help me spread a new vibration around the world through my music has been a blessing. I feel excited and supported moving forward with Right Hand Management, Select and Virgin Music.”

Stephen Wade said, “The opportunity to represent and work with Xavier, Michael and their team on the next phase of his musical journey is something we cannot wait to begin, and it’s a great privilege to welcome him into our family of artists.”

Parisi added, “We are thrilled to have Xavier on our roster. I’ve always watched his career from afar and have admired the way in which he has worked so hard in creating a real international footprint for himself. There aren’t many Australian artists who can tour consistently and sell out in over 20 international markets every time they go on the road. Equally exciting is the new music Xavier is about to release and I know that it’s going to make a huge impact both here in Australia and around the world.”

Xavier Rudd released his first album ‘To Let’ in 2002. Since 2007’s ‘White Moth’, six consecutive Xavier Rudd albums have debuted in the Top 10.

The previous Xavier Rudd album was ‘Storm Boy’ in 2018.

