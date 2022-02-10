XTC ‘English Settlement’ Turns 40 - Noise11.com

‘English Settlement’, the fifth XTC album, turns 50 this week.

The double album ‘English Settlement’ was released on 12 February 1982. It contained one of XTC’s best known songs ‘Senses Working Overtime’.

The anti-Thatcher track ‘Ball and Chain’ was also a key track from the album.

XTC began in 1972 when Andy Partridge and Colin Moulding formed a band called Star Park with Terry Chambers. They settled on the name XTC in 1975 and in 1979 had their first major hit with ‘Making Plans For Nigel’.

‘English Settlement’ was XTC’s highest charting album in the UK (no 5) and Australia (no 14). It also peaked on the US chart at no 48.

XTC’s last album was ‘Wasp Star (Apple Venus Volume 2)’ in 2000. In 2006 Partridge and Moulding dissolved their 34 year partnership and XTC was no more.

Terry Chambers had left the band in the mid-80s and migrated to Australia. He was the drummer for Dragon for their ‘Body and the Beat’ album and tour.

