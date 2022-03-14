Yeah Yeah Yeahs To Play First UK Show In A Decade - Noise11.com

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced their first UK tour in almost a decade.

Karen O and co haven’t toured on British soil since the New York band’s 2013 run in support of their most recent studio album, ‘Mosquito’.

That’s about to change this summer, as they will play headline shows at O2 Apollo in Manchester on June 5 and London’s O2 Academy Brixton on June 7.

The Manchester gig will see English Teacher support, while Dry Cleaning and Anika will warm up the London crowd.

What’s more, Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to “try out” some new music at the pair of gigs.

Sharing her excitement at returning to the UK, Karen O wrote on social media: “OK UK! We are coming to lend our light to dark ages and holy s*** are we ready to play our hearts out for you!!

“Yeah it’s been 9 years since we’ve graced your club stages! Yeah we’ve got some tunes so fresh and so NEW to try out on you! Yeah the bill is so MAJOR with Dry Cleaning and Anika in London and English Teacher in Manchester.

“Dress up! Make a night of it! Support your fave band that you may have seen debut at Brixton back in ’02!! Yeah let’s not wait another decade to see each other again! CANNOT WAIT! They don’t love ya like we do!! Luv YYYs. (sic)”

YYY’s last performance in the UK was at All Points East festival in the British capital in 2018.

Meanwhile, Karen O previously admitted she was “ready” to record some new music, though nothing was in the pipeline at the time.

Speaking in 2020, Karen said: “I do not know the answer to that question.

“All I can say is that I feel ready to make some music. That’s pretty much all I could say to that.

“It feels like time to have something new out there. But that’s yet to happen, so we’ll see how this year goes.”

