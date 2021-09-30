Zac Brown Tests Positive To Covid - Noise11.com

Zac Brown has halted his tour after testing positive for Covid-19.

Brown revealed the news on Instagram, confirming The Comeback Tour is paused until he has completed a mandatory quarantine.

“I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band’s The Comeback Tour,” the Chicken Fried hitmaker wrote. “Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job.

“The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first. We will resume the tour as soon as I have finished the CDC-mandated quarantine and it is safe for our band members and crew to do so.”

The group has issued refunds for the next four shows – in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New York – to comply with health recommendations.

The country star thanked fans for understanding the hard decision, as well as essential workers.

“I believe we can all overcome this together,” he concluded. “As soon as we can, we’ll see you back out on the road again. Nothing’s better than the comeback.”

Last year, the band cancelled its Owl Tour due to the pandemic, which was then in its early stages. In the announcement, Brown did not reveal if any other members had tested positive, or if the group had been vaccinated against the disease.

