ZZ Top Pay Tribute To Dusty Hills At First Performance After His Death - Noise11.com

ZZ Top Pay Tribute To Dusty Hills At First Performance After His Death

by Music-News.com on August 2, 2021

in News

ZZ Top have paid tribute to bassist Dusty Hill as they played their first concert since his passing.

Dusty Hill sadly passed away at the age of 72 earlier this week and was acknowledged by guitarist Billy Gibbons as the ‘Sharp Dressed Man’ rockers performed in Alabama on Friday (30.07.21).

Billy explained how Dusty would’ve wanted the band to continue playing and introduced his replacement Elwood Francis to the audience.

He told the audience following the opening tune: “We’re gonna have a good time in here tonight.

“Got a new guy up here, as you know. Dusty gave me the directive. My friend, your pal, Elwood Francis is gonna hold it down behind me.”

Later in the show, Gibbons added: “How about that Elwood, tearing up that bottom there for Dusty.”

Dusty had been forced to pull out a number of shows across the US just weeks ago after suffering an injury to his hip and it was confirmed earlier this week that he had died in his sleep in Texas.

Billy admits that the “waterworks (have been) coming and going” since Dusty’s passing but spoke of the musician’s desire to see the group – which also features Frank Beard – continue.

Gibbons said: “I had a couple of moments with the waterworks coming and going, and I really felt a sense of relief. I said, “Gee whiz, maybe I am human after all,” This is coming from a very deep and glorious place, with respect to knowing that after 50 years with the guy, we were all joined at — no pun intended — joined at the hip.

“But knowing that we can take his wishes forward and give him all due respect… You know, he was adamant. He said, ‘I’m going to go down and see what’s up. In the meantime, the show must go on. Don’t forget it.’And he was pointing his finger and shaking it.”

music-news.com

