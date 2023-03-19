 10 Classic Australian Acts Set To Play Sunset Sounds In Torquay At Easter - Noise11.com
Russell Morris at The Espy St Kilda 24 April 2019 photo by Noise11

Russell Morris at The Espy St Kilda 24 April 2019 photo by Noise11

10 Classic Australian Acts Set To Play Sunset Sounds In Torquay At Easter

by Paul Cashmere on March 19, 2023

in News

Torquay will host the all-day 10 classic artist strong Sunset Sounds line-up over Easter.

The event at Torquay Common, Torquay, will feature Australian chart hits dating back to the 60s with Russell Morris, covering the 70s with Ross Wilson, Daryl Braithwaite and Richard Clapton, the 80s with The Black Sorrows, Matt Finish, Eurogliders and The Chantoozies and the 90s with Wendy Matthews and Jack Jones.

10 Classic Acts
One Day Of Non Stop Hits

Daryl Braithwaite
The Black Sorrows
Russell Morris
Richard Clapton
Ross Wilson
Wendy Matthews
Eurogliders
Jack Jones
The Chantoozies
Matt Finish

Second release tickets are now on sale for the event at Oztix

