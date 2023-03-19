10 Classic Australian Acts Set To Play Sunset Sounds In Torquay At Easter - Noise11.com

Torquay will host the all-day 10 classic artist strong Sunset Sounds line-up over Easter.

The event at Torquay Common, Torquay, will feature Australian chart hits dating back to the 60s with Russell Morris, covering the 70s with Ross Wilson, Daryl Braithwaite and Richard Clapton, the 80s with The Black Sorrows, Matt Finish, Eurogliders and The Chantoozies and the 90s with Wendy Matthews and Jack Jones.

10 Classic Acts

One Day Of Non Stop Hits

Daryl Braithwaite

The Black Sorrows

Russell Morris

Richard Clapton

Ross Wilson

Wendy Matthews

Eurogliders

Jack Jones

The Chantoozies

Matt Finish

Second release tickets are now on sale for the event at Oztix

