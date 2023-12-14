 2013 Beyonce Track Grown Woman Streams Finally - Noise11.com
2013 Beyonce Track Grown Woman Streams Finally

by Music-News.com on December 15, 2023

Beyonce’s ‘Grown Woman’ has arrived on streaming platforms for the first time.

The song was only released as a video when her self-titled 2013 album was released, but now fans can listen to it in all its glory after it was released this week to mark the record’s 10th anniversary.

The promo was famously previewed in the 2013 Pepsi commercial.

In an Instagram clip accompanying the anniversary release, Beyonce admitted: “I still get scared before every album release.

“I’m constantly searching for the deeper purpose with my art. Thoughts about life, my dreams or my fantasies.”

Beyonce confessed she was not impressed when the LP dropped on iTunes (now Apple Music) with no prior notice from her or her team.

She said: “I don’t want anybody to give the message of when my album is coming out. I just want this to come out when it’s ready, and from me to my fans.”

Beyonce went on to dub ‘Beyonce’ “anti-perfection”.

She said: “This album is the anti-perfection. Happy 10th anniversary.”

Meanwhile, Beyonce recently admitted she has been overwhelmed by the “outpouring of love” from her fans.

Beyonce took to social media to thank fans for their support of her new concert film, ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’.

She wrote on Instagram: “I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film. I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turn around time. I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!! (sic)”

Beyonce – who wrote, directed, and produced the concert film herself – is thrilled that she’s managed to reach new fans.

The award-winning star continued: “I also love seeing the positive take aways from people who were not my fans or didn’t yet know my story. The people who had no interest in seeing my shows who have now gained a deeper understanding and respect for all it takes to be a RENAISSANCE woman. (sic)”

