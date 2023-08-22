2023 Season of Always Live Revealed for Victoria - Noise11.com

The 2023 of the Always Live Victorian government initiative for live music will include performances from Christina Aguilera, Peter Garrett and Amyl and the Sniffers.
ALWAYS LIVE 2023
NOVEMBER 24 – DECEMBER 10
ALWAYS LIVE and Untitled present Christina Aguilera
Sat Nov 25: Flemington Racecourse, Flemington
ALWAYS LIVE, MG Live & Frontier Touring present Eric Prydz HOLO (Swe)
Details to be announced.
ALWAYS LIVE, Live Nation Special Events, Bad Apples Music, Songlines present Hometown, with A.B. Original
Special guests include DRMNGNOW and more TBA
Sat 09 Dec: Victoria Park Lake, Shepparton
ALWAYS LIVE An Intimate Audience with Jessie Ware presented by Summer Camp Festival
Thu 30 Nov: Victoria by Farmer’s Daughter, Fed Square
ALWAYS LIVE and Billions present Amyl and The Sniffers with special guests Dumb Punts
Fri 24 Nov – Fri 08 Dec: Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan (All Ages), Pier Hotel, Frankston, Volta, Ballarat, Torquay Hotel, Torquay, The Dart & Marlin, Warrnambool, The Cube, Wodonga, Thornbury Theatre, Thornbury (U18)
Register at [email protected] for the chance to be one of 7 local support acts
ALWAYS LIVE and Select Music present Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos
Wed 29 Nov: Wangaratta Arts Centre, Wangaratta
ALWAYS LIVE and TBC Management present Cosmic Psychos 40th Anniversary Shows
Fri 01 Dec: Cosmic Psychos with The Chats, Blowers, Affordable Repayments and Dead Clampets at the Theatre Royal
Sat 02 Dec: Cosmic Psychos with Pat Todd (USA), The Prize, Thee Cha Cha Chas, Southeast Desert Metal and Boondall Boys and special guests at the Theatre Royal
Sun 3 Dec: Cosmic Pyschos with The Unknowns, Meatbeaters and K5 at the Theatre Royal
ALWAYS LIVE Rises in the East, on Sunrise, on Channel 7
Details to be announced:
Amy Shark from the Murray, Tones and I from Mornington, Budjerah from the Grampians, Jessie Ware (UK) from Melbourne
ALWAYS LIVE, MG Live, I OH YOU & Frontier Touring present Jai Paul (UK) AU/NZ exclusive
Mon 04 Dec: 170 Russell, Melbourne
Tue 05 Dec: 170 Russell, Melbourne
ALWAYS LIVE and Penny Drop present Caroline Polachek
Sun 10 Dec: Forum Theatre, Melbourne
ALWAYS LIVE An Intimate Audience with Angie McMahon, presented by kit.
Wed 29 Nov: Victoria by Farmer’s Daughter, Fed Square
GABA Musik, ALWAYS LIVE & ACM present BLAKTIVISM, King Stingray
With Uncle Bart Willoughby, Deline Briscoe, Emma Donovan, Tasman Keith, Sorong Samarai, Suga Cane Mamas, the Kulin Nations Songwomen and the Blaktivism house band
Fri 01 Dec: Hamer Hall, Southbank
ALWAYS LIVE, Clementine Ford and Story Baker present Taylor Made: Taylor Swift Tribute
Fri 24 Nov: Northcote Theatre, Northcote
ALWAYS LIVE and the NGV present ‘Emma Donovan and Friends: Live and Acoustic
Sun 26 Nov: The Ian Potter Centre, NGV Australia
ALWAYS LIVE SOUNDBOX
Fri 24 Nov – Sun 03 Dec: Arts Centre Melbourne, Forecourt
ALWAYS LIVE, JOF and Fed Square present Garage Band
Sat 14 Oct: Fed Square, Melbourne
ALWAYS LIVE and Lemon Tree Music present Music in the Park – (curated by Tones and I)
Sat 09 Dec: Mornington Park, Mornington
ALWAYS LIVE, CUB, Live at Your Local and Select Music present Gonna Be Good
Sun 26 Nov: Holy Holy with Aleksiah Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster
Wed 29 Nov: Illy with Nooky at Plaza Hotel, Werribee
Wed 29 Nov: The Temper Trap with Stumps at Pier Bandroom, Frankston
Thu 30 Nov: Northeast Party House with Blusher, at the Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave
Thu 30 Nov: Casey Barnes with Taylor Moss at the Commercial Hotel, South Morang
Thu 07 Dec: Ruby Fields with Adam Newling at Yorke on Lilydale, Mt Evelyn
ALWAYS LIVE presents Summer Camp Festival
Ft. Jessie Ware (UK) and Trixie Mattel (USA)
Sat 02 Dec: More details to be announced
ALWAYS LIVE, Metro Trains & Supersonic present Soul Trains with Lee Fields & The Expressions (US) & Surprise Chef
Wed 29 Nov: Howler, Brunswick
Fri 01 Dec: Thornbury Theatre, Thornbury
Sat 02 Dec: Corner Hotel, Richmond
Sun 03 Dec: Mamma Chen’s, Footscray
With special guests and pop-up record store by Miss Goldie
ALWAYS LIVE End of the Line Sandringham with Clare Bowditch presented by Metro Train and Sandringham Traders Association
Sat 02 Dec: Melrose St, Sandringham with Blanco Tranco, Pirritu and Sophia J Smith
ALWAYS LIVE End of the Line Williamstown, Alex Lahey (with full band), presented by Metro Trains & Hobson’s Bay Council
Sat 09 Dec: Commonwealth Reserve, Williamstown with Alice Skye, Philly, and Meghna
ALWAYS LIVE and Stick Mareebo Productions present the Jamaican Music & Food Festival
Sat 02 Dec: Seaworks, Williamstown
With international and local artists including General Levy (UK), DefStar (UK), Spikey Tee (JA), Fitzroy Lee (JA), Flames Eye (JA), Heartical Hi Powa, Housewife’s Choice, More Fire, Ras Jahknow, GAIA, Johnny Long-shot, Rick Howe, Shabba, Quashani Bahdand more.
ALWAYS LIVE and Brunswick Ballroom present Ballroom Mix Tapes
Details to be announced: The Brunswick Ballroom, Brunswick
Ainslee Wills EP Preview Evening, Emma Donovan, Counterfeit feat. Freya Josephine Hollick, The Orbweavers ‘When it Rains in Broken Hill’ Single Launch and more
Mushroom 50 Celebration
Details to be announced
For further information and tickets head to www.alwayslive.com.au