2023 Season of Always Live Revealed for Victoria - Noise11.com

The 2023 of the Always Live Victorian government initiative for live music will include performances from Christina Aguilera, Peter Garrett and Amyl and the Sniffers.

ALWAYS LIVE 2023

NOVEMBER 24 – DECEMBER 10

ALWAYS LIVE and Untitled present Christina Aguilera

Sat Nov 25: Flemington Racecourse, Flemington

ALWAYS LIVE, MG Live & Frontier Touring present Eric Prydz HOLO (Swe)

Details to be announced.

ALWAYS LIVE, Live Nation Special Events, Bad Apples Music, Songlines present Hometown, with A.B. Original

Special guests include DRMNGNOW and more TBA

Sat 09 Dec: Victoria Park Lake, Shepparton

ALWAYS LIVE An Intimate Audience with Jessie Ware presented by Summer Camp Festival

Thu 30 Nov: Victoria by Farmer’s Daughter, Fed Square

ALWAYS LIVE and Billions present Amyl and The Sniffers with special guests Dumb Punts

Fri 24 Nov – Fri 08 Dec: Meeniyan Town Hall, Meeniyan (All Ages), Pier Hotel, Frankston, Volta, Ballarat, Torquay Hotel, Torquay, The Dart & Marlin, Warrnambool, The Cube, Wodonga, Thornbury Theatre, Thornbury (U18)

Register at [email protected] for the chance to be one of 7 local support acts

ALWAYS LIVE and Select Music present Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos

Wed 29 Nov: Wangaratta Arts Centre, Wangaratta

ALWAYS LIVE and TBC Management present Cosmic Psychos 40th Anniversary Shows

Fri 01 Dec: Cosmic Psychos with The Chats, Blowers, Affordable Repayments and Dead Clampets at the Theatre Royal

Sat 02 Dec: Cosmic Psychos with Pat Todd (USA), The Prize, Thee Cha Cha Chas, Southeast Desert Metal and Boondall Boys and special guests at the Theatre Royal

Sun 3 Dec: Cosmic Pyschos with The Unknowns, Meatbeaters and K5 at the Theatre Royal

ALWAYS LIVE Rises in the East, on Sunrise, on Channel 7

Details to be announced:

Amy Shark from the Murray, Tones and I from Mornington, Budjerah from the Grampians, Jessie Ware (UK) from Melbourne

ALWAYS LIVE, MG Live, I OH YOU & Frontier Touring present Jai Paul (UK) AU/NZ exclusive

Mon 04 Dec: 170 Russell, Melbourne

Tue 05 Dec: 170 Russell, Melbourne

ALWAYS LIVE and Penny Drop present Caroline Polachek

Sun 10 Dec: Forum Theatre, Melbourne

ALWAYS LIVE An Intimate Audience with Angie McMahon, presented by kit.

Wed 29 Nov: Victoria by Farmer’s Daughter, Fed Square

GABA Musik, ALWAYS LIVE & ACM present BLAKTIVISM, King Stingray

With Uncle Bart Willoughby, Deline Briscoe, Emma Donovan, Tasman Keith, Sorong Samarai, Suga Cane Mamas, the Kulin Nations Songwomen and the Blaktivism house band

Fri 01 Dec: Hamer Hall, Southbank

ALWAYS LIVE, Clementine Ford and Story Baker present Taylor Made: Taylor Swift Tribute

Fri 24 Nov: Northcote Theatre, Northcote

ALWAYS LIVE and the NGV present ‘Emma Donovan and Friends: Live and Acoustic

Sun 26 Nov: The Ian Potter Centre, NGV Australia

ALWAYS LIVE SOUNDBOX

Fri 24 Nov – Sun 03 Dec: Arts Centre Melbourne, Forecourt

ALWAYS LIVE, JOF and Fed Square present Garage Band

Sat 14 Oct: Fed Square, Melbourne

ALWAYS LIVE and Lemon Tree Music present Music in the Park – (curated by Tones and I)

Sat 09 Dec: Mornington Park, Mornington

ALWAYS LIVE, CUB, Live at Your Local and Select Music present Gonna Be Good

Sun 26 Nov: Holy Holy with Aleksiah Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster

Wed 29 Nov: Illy with Nooky at Plaza Hotel, Werribee

Wed 29 Nov: The Temper Trap with Stumps at Pier Bandroom, Frankston

Thu 30 Nov: Northeast Party House with Blusher, at the Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave

Thu 30 Nov: Casey Barnes with Taylor Moss at the Commercial Hotel, South Morang

Thu 07 Dec: Ruby Fields with Adam Newling at Yorke on Lilydale, Mt Evelyn

ALWAYS LIVE presents Summer Camp Festival

Ft. Jessie Ware (UK) and Trixie Mattel (USA)

Sat 02 Dec: More details to be announced

ALWAYS LIVE, Metro Trains & Supersonic present Soul Trains with Lee Fields & The Expressions (US) & Surprise Chef

Wed 29 Nov: Howler, Brunswick

Fri 01 Dec: Thornbury Theatre, Thornbury

Sat 02 Dec: Corner Hotel, Richmond

Sun 03 Dec: Mamma Chen’s, Footscray

With special guests and pop-up record store by Miss Goldie

ALWAYS LIVE End of the Line Sandringham with Clare Bowditch presented by Metro Train and Sandringham Traders Association

Sat 02 Dec: Melrose St, Sandringham with Blanco Tranco, Pirritu and Sophia J Smith

ALWAYS LIVE End of the Line Williamstown, Alex Lahey (with full band), presented by Metro Trains & Hobson’s Bay Council

Sat 09 Dec: Commonwealth Reserve, Williamstown with Alice Skye, Philly, and Meghna

ALWAYS LIVE and Stick Mareebo Productions present the Jamaican Music & Food Festival

Sat 02 Dec: Seaworks, Williamstown

With international and local artists including General Levy (UK), DefStar (UK), Spikey Tee (JA), Fitzroy Lee (JA), Flames Eye (JA), Heartical Hi Powa, Housewife’s Choice, More Fire, Ras Jahknow, GAIA, Johnny Long-shot, Rick Howe, Shabba, Quashani Bahdand more.

ALWAYS LIVE and Brunswick Ballroom present Ballroom Mix Tapes

Details to be announced: The Brunswick Ballroom, Brunswick

Ainslee Wills EP Preview Evening, Emma Donovan, Counterfeit feat. Freya Josephine Hollick, The Orbweavers ‘When it Rains in Broken Hill’ Single Launch and more

Mushroom 50 Celebration

Details to be announced

For further information and tickets head to www.alwayslive.com.au

