Polly Goodchild Joins Always Live - Noise11.com

Polly Goodchild, formerly of NOVA Entertainment, has been announced as the new Director, Marketing & Communications for the Victorian Governments live entertainment initiative Always Live.

Polly Goodchild said “I am looking forward to working with a passionate team and together showcasing Victoria as the ultimate destination for live music. I am thrilled to join ALWAYS LIVE and to be part of a team that can help create more memorable music moments for Victoria”.

Always Live was behind one off Australian events in 2022 for Foo Fighters and Billy Joel.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

