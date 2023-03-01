 Polly Goodchild Joins Always Live - Noise11.com
Polly Goodchild

Polly Goodchild

Polly Goodchild Joins Always Live

by Noise11.com on March 1, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

Polly Goodchild, formerly of NOVA Entertainment, has been announced as the new Director, Marketing & Communications for the Victorian Governments live entertainment initiative Always Live.

Polly Goodchild said “I am looking forward to working with a passionate team and together showcasing Victoria as the ultimate destination for live music. I am thrilled to join ALWAYS LIVE and to be part of a team that can help create more memorable music moments for Victoria”.

Always Live was behind one off Australian events in 2022 for Foo Fighters and Billy Joel.

