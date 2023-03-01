Polly Goodchild Joins Always Live - Noise11.com

Polly Goodchild, formerly of NOVA Entertainment, has been announced as the new Director, Marketing & Communications for the Victorian Governments live entertainment initiative Always Live.
Polly Goodchild said “I am looking forward to working with a passionate team and together showcasing Victoria as the ultimate destination for live music. I am thrilled to join ALWAYS LIVE and to be part of a team that can help create more memorable music moments for Victoria”.
Always Live was behind one off Australian events in 2022 for Foo Fighters and Billy Joel.
