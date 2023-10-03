Country Star Zach Bryan To Play One-Off Australian Show In Melbourne - Noise11.com

Zach Bryan has been added to the Always Live 2023 line-up for a one-off show for Australia at St Kilda’s Catani Gardens in Melbourne on December 9.

This event is part of ALWAYS LIVE, a statewide celebration of contemporary live music supported by the Victorian Government through Visit Victoria. It’s an all-ages event (U18 attendees require a guardian).

The December show for Melbourne will be Zach Bryan’s first ever Australian show.

Steve Smith, CEO of ALWAYS LIVE said “We are thrilled to welcome Zach Bryan, one of America’s hottest rising country stars, to ALWAYS LIVE for his first ever Australian performance. His exclusive Melbourne show promises to be a highlight of the 2023 program, and we can’t wait to share this unforgettable experience with fans of country music right from all over Australia right here in Victoria.”

Emily Ulman, Programming Director at ALWAYS LIVE added “Adding Zach Bryan to the ALWAYS LIVE program in partnership with Untitled Group and UNIFIED Music Group further amplifies our commitment to delivering a diverse and dynamic celebration of live music in Victoria.”

Presale registrations are open now. For more information visit https://www.untitledgroup.com.au/tours/zach-bryan-dec23

Presale Registrations Close – Thursday October 5th 11am AEDT

Presale On Sale – Thursday October 5th 12pm AEDT

General On Sale – Friday October 6th 12pm AEDT

Zach’s exclusive addition further bolsters the already huge ALWAYS LIVE 2023 program which includes:

• Christina Aguilera (USA): The iconic six-time Grammy Award-winning US singer performing exclusively for ALWAYS LIVE for one night only at Flemington Racecourse, marking her first Australian show since 2007

• Eric Prydz (SWE) bringing his internationally acclaimed HOLO show to Melbourne for three ANZ exclusive shows only for ALWAYS LIVE.

• A.B. Original leading the Hometown series with a free performance in Shepparton with Miss Kaninna, DRMNGNOW and more

• Amyl and the Sniffers embarking on a seven-date state-wide tour, supported by Dumb Puntsand local supports

• Peter Garrett and The Alter Egos debuting new music at Wangaratta Arts Centre.

• Cosmic Psychos celebrating their 40th anniversary taking over Castlemaine for three shows with extra special guests

• RISES IN THE EAST featuring Amy Shark, Tones And I, Budjerah, and Jessie Ware (UK) in partnership with Sunrise on Channel 7 and filmed in sublime Victorian locatations.

• Jai Paul (UK) performing three Australia-New Zealand exclusive shows only at 170 Russell.

• The Spiralling Tour by US Alt-Pop diva Caroline Polachek at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre.

• SOUNDBOX, ALWAYS LIVE’S purpose-built pop-up performance and recording studio at Arts Centre Melbourne with 10 days of free programming with live performances, broadcasts, DJ sets, podcasts and extra special surprise appearances.

• An Intimate Audience with Jessie Ware (UK) presented by Summer Camp Festival at Victoria by Farmers Daughter.

• An Intimate Audience with Angie McMahon presented by kit: at Victoria by Farmers Daughter.

• BLAKTIVISM at Hamer Hall, featuring King Stingray and First Nations artists celebrating the Kulin Nations songwomen and the power of BLAK protest held at Arts Centre Melbourne

• Taylor Made, three ultimate Taylor Swift tribute shows at Northcote Theatre hosted by Clementine Ford

• Emma Donovan and Friends: Live and Acoustic returns to Melbourne’s Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia gallery

• Garage Band, a special out-of-season presentation featuring 26 emerging Victorian bands playing live across four stages at Melbourne’s Fed Square.

• Gonna Be Good, a series of performances by Ruby Fields, Illy, Holy Holy, The Temper Trap and more across suburban Melbourne venues in partnership with CUB and Live At Your Local and Select Music

• Summer Camp Festival, an inclusive music festival headlined by Jessie Ware (UK), Trixie Mattel (USA) and Ultra Nate (USA/Melbourne exclusive), Rebecca Black (USA) and much, much more

• SOUL TRAINS with Lee Fields & The Expressions, Surprise Chef, Ella Thompson and Miss Goldie across Metro Melbourne in partnership with Metro Trains.

• End of the Line, family-friendly events at the end of train lines in Sandringham with Clare Bowditch and in Williamstown with Alex Lahey

• The Jamaican Food and Music Festival at Seaworks in Williamstown with General Levy (UK) and much more

• Ballroom Mixtapes, a celebration of new music launches and previews at Brunswick Ballroom starring Ainslie Wills, Emma Donovan, The Counterfeit with Freya Josephine Hollick, The Orbweavers and more

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

