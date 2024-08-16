Live at the Chapel Is Back With Birds Of Tokyo - Noise11.com

The revered music brand ‘Live At The Chapel’ is returning with a new series of live music events from the historic Chapel Off Chapel in Melbourne.

Birds of Tokyo are the first of more acts will kick off the 2024 season.

After first premiering for radio in 1999 ‘Live At The Chapel’ featured imitate live performances by Foo Fighters, Coldplay, Crowded House, Missy Higgins, Jimmy Barnes, Angus and Julia Stone, John Mayer, Midnight Oil, Noel Gallagher, Ben Folds, Something For Kate, Live, The Veronicas, Jessica Mauboy, and many more.

Media Heads’ General Manager and Executive Producer Dave Carter says, “Live At The Chapel is one of the most intimate and breathtaking ways to engage with live music, bringing artists and fans together in one of Melbourne’s most beautiful and unique venues. It’s definitely a one-of-a-kind experience and we’re so excited to be bringing it back.”

The revived Live At The Chapel will relaunch as part of the 2024 Always Live program. The date for the first event is yet to be confirmed.

