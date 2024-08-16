 Live at the Chapel Is Back With Birds Of Tokyo - Noise11.com
Ian Kenny of Birds of Tokyo photo by Winston Robinson

Ian Kenny of Birds of Tokyo photo by Winston Robinson

Live at the Chapel Is Back With Birds Of Tokyo

by Paul Cashmere on August 16, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

The revered music brand ‘Live At The Chapel’ is returning with a new series of live music events from the historic Chapel Off Chapel in Melbourne.

Birds of Tokyo are the first of more acts will kick off the 2024 season.

After first premiering for radio in 1999 ‘Live At The Chapel’ featured imitate live performances by Foo Fighters, Coldplay, Crowded House, Missy Higgins, Jimmy Barnes, Angus and Julia Stone, John Mayer, Midnight Oil, Noel Gallagher, Ben Folds, Something For Kate, Live, The Veronicas, Jessica Mauboy, and many more.

Media Heads’ General Manager and Executive Producer Dave Carter says, “Live At The Chapel is one of the most intimate and breathtaking ways to engage with live music, bringing artists and fans together in one of Melbourne’s most beautiful and unique venues. It’s definitely a one-of-a-kind experience and we’re so excited to be bringing it back.”

The revived Live At The Chapel will relaunch as part of the 2024 Always Live program. The date for the first event is yet to be confirmed.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry’s Label Responds To Claims Of Damage Caused By Lifetimes Video Shoot

Katy Perry's label has responded to the recent claims about her Lifetimes music video shoot. Earlier this week, it was reported that the pop star was being investigated over environmental damage caused during the filming of the music video for her latest single.

9 hours ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Nominated For 12 People’s Choice Awards

Beyoncé has picked up 12 People's Choice Country Awards nominations for Cowboy Carter.

23 hours ago
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Tease Duet

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars continue to tease fans about their upcoming duet.

1 day ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Terrorist Plan Averted

Austrian police have arrested two people suspected of planning a terror attack at a Taylor Swift concert.

August 8, 2024
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake Pleads Not Guilty To Drink Driving Charges

Justin Timberlake pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated (DWI) during a virtual court appearance on Friday.

August 3, 2024
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White ‘No Name’ Album is Now Streaming

Jack White has officially releases his 'No Name' album to streaming services.

August 2, 2024
Britney Spears The Woman In Me
Wicked Director To Make Britney Spears Book Into A Movie

Britney Spears is "excited" for her No 1 New York Times bestselling memoir to be turned into a film.

August 2, 2024