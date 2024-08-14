Jack White To Play At The Corner Hotel Melbourne One More Time #AlwaysLive - Noise11.com

Jack White is returning to Australia for Always Live to perform at the Corner Hotel in the Melbourne suburb of Richmond where he wrote ‘Seven Nation Army’ in the band room while he was waiting to go on for his gig.

Jack White played at the Corner Hotel on 29 and 30 January, 2002. ‘Seven Nation Army’ was recorded in London in April 2002 and released as a single on 17 February 2003. The song reached number 17 in Australia.

The historic Corner Hotel was where Paul Kelly wrote ‘Dumb Things’ at the bar, U2 made the ‘Window In The Skies’ video and where Mick Jagger once did a secret show.

Here is the line-up for Always Live 2024

ALWAYS LIVE, JOF and Bunjil Place present Garage Band Info

Session

Sun 22 Sept: Bunjil Place, Narre Warren

ALWAYS LIVE ON SUNRISE

Fri 22 Nov: Queen Vic Market, Melbourne, artist to be announced

Gaba Musik, ALWAYS LIVE & Arts Centre Melbourne present

BLAKTIVISM with Baker Boy, Bart Willoughby, Yung Warriors,

Selwyn Burns, Amos Roach, Robbie Thorpe, Kulin Nations

Songwomen, Deline Briscoe, Suga Cane Mamas, Tasman Keith,

Brothers in Arms, Yirrmal and special guests

Fri 22 Nov: Arts Centre Melbourne, Melbourne CBD

ALWAYS LIVE, MG Live & Roundhouse Entertainment present Live

At The Gardens with Chet Faker, Mildlife and special guests

Fri 22 Nov: Royal Botanical Gardens, Melbourne

ALWAYS LIVE and Handsome Tours present ALWAYS LIVE AT Max

Watts with Anees (USA) and PANIA

Fri 22 Nov: Max Watts, Melbourne

ALWAYS LIVE and Summer Camp present ‘TRAMP’ a queer party at

PICA with Róisín Murphy (IRE Club Set), Rico Nasty (USA), Bimini

(UK DJ), Jaguar (UK), The Big Wett Absolute (UK) XXXperience with

13, Alex Morris, Alfie D’Elia, Ballroom Naarm, Bendy Ben, Bertie,

Bruno Salsicce, Club Confide, Daws, Dirty Versache, DJ Gay Dad, Eros

Dancers, Fried Pork Chop, Jandruze, John Pants, Kimboclat, Kitty

Obsidian, Milo Hartill, Prozac, Simple, Soju Gang, Sophie Forest,

Steve, Stevies Partner

Fri 22 Nov: PICA (Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts), Port

Melbourne

Róisín Murphy exclusive to Victoria

ALWAYS LIVE and Bush Music Fund present Ripple Effect with Amos

Roach

Fri 22 Nov: The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine

Sat 23 Nov: The Shed, Pig & Whistle, Main Ridge with special guest Nola

Lauch

Sun 24 Nov: Northcote Social Club, Northcote

Mon 25 Nov: Murran First Nations Hub, GeelongMedia Contact

ALWAYS LIVE and triple j Unearthed present The Push All-Ages Tour

Fri 22 Nov: The Rions, South Summit, Jem Cassar-Daley and special

guests at The Maydale Pavilion, Horsham Showgrounds, Horsham

Sun 24 November: Pacific Avenue, Teenage Joans and special guests at

Vine Hotel, Wangaratta

Fri 29: DICE, Good Sniff and special guests at Geelong West Town Hall,

Geelong

Sat 30 Nov: JACOTÉNE, Becca Hatch, INKABEE x FLEWNT and special

guests at Bendigo Neighbourhood Hub, Bendigo

ALWAYS LIVE AT The Workers Club with Beers & Tears Live Podcast

Recording hosted by Victoria Kozbanis and special guests

Sat 23 Nov: The Workers Club, Fitzroy

ALWAYS LIVE AT Persa celebrating the Tibi Agency 1st Birthday with

special guests

Sat 23 Nov: PERSA, Fitzroy

ALWAYS LIVE, Metro Trains Melbourne and PBS present End Of The

Line in Belgrave

Sat 23 Nov: Cnr Burwood Highway and Terrys Ave, Belgrave: The Slingers

with FOOLS, Madi Colville-Walker and Terra Rouge

ALWAYS LIVE and Lulie Tavern present LuliePalooza 2024 with

Starcrawler (USA), Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, Battlesnake,

Gooch Palms, Eagle & The Worm, Batpiss, Skyscraper Stan, Platonic

Sex, Hana & Jessie Lee’s Bad Habits, The Miffs, Jaded & Milly Strange

and House of Cheese DJs

Sat 23 Nov: Lulie Street & Victoria Park, Abbotsford

ALWAYS LIVE and Lulie Tavern present LuliePalooza Afterparty

with Gooch Palms DJs and Tiny Dancer

Sat 23 Nov: Lulie Tavern, Abbotsford

An ALWAYS LIVE & Untitled Group event

Anyma (USA) presents Genesys — Melbourne / Naarm

With special guests

Sat 23 Nov: Flemington Racecourse

Exclusive to Victoria

ALWAYS LIVE and NGV Australia present Emma Donovan &

Friends: Live and Acoustic with Emma Donovan, Deline Briscoe,

David Arden, Candice Lorrae and Jayden Lillyst

Sun 24 Nov: The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, Fed Square

ALWAYS LIVE and Gaba Musik presents ALWAYS LIVE AT The

Curtin ‘Meganesia’ with Tasman Keith, Sorong Samarai, Sprigga Mek

(PNG), Desiz (PNG), Deline Briscoe and special guests

Sun 24 Nov: The Curtin, Carlton

ALWAYS LIVE and Roundhouse Entertainment present Live At The

Gardens with Tash Sultana with Coterie, South Summit and Little

Green

Sun 24 Nov: Royal Botanical Gardens, Melbourne

ALWAYS LIVE and Destroy All Lines present The Offspring (USA)

‘Light it Up’ with special guests

Sun 24 Nov: Forum Theatre, Melbourne CBD

Exclusive to Victoria

ALWAYS LIVE and Frontier Touring present St. Vincent (USA) with

special guests

Mon 25 Nov: Palais Theatre, St Kilda

Tue 26 Nov: Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat

Exclusive to Victoria

ALWAYS LIVE and Lonely Lands Agency present Yarns and Yodels,

Gippsland with Brad Cox, Gena Rose Bruce and special guests

Wed 27 Nov: Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre, Wonthaggi

Thu 28 Nov: Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon

Fri 29 Nov: The Wedge Performing Art Centre, Sale

Sat 30 Nov: Waterwheel Tavern, Lake Tyers

ALWAYS LIVE An Intimate Audience with St. Vincent (USA)

presented by Crown and Frontier Touring

Thu 28 Nov: Crown Aviary, Melbourne

Exclusive to Victoria

ALWAYS LIVE presents ALWAYS LIVE AT Shotkickers with

INKABEE x FLEWNT and special guests

Fri 29 Nov: Shotkickers, Thornbury

ALWAYS LIVE, Metro Trains Melbourne, Frankston City Council and

PBS presents End Of The Line in Frankston

Sat 30 Nov: Playne Street, Frankston: Cash Savage & The Last Drinks with

Full Moon Flower Band, Kiwat Kennell and Erica Avenue

ALWAYS LIVE and The Boite present Boite Voices Maiem – Songs of

the Torres Strait Islands with Deb Lowah Clark and special guests

Sat 30 Nov: Melbourne Recital Hall, Southbank

Sun 1 Dec: The Goods Shed Terminus Theatre, Ballarat

ALWAYS LIVE and Ground Control Music present ALWAYS LIVE AT

The Toff with Eleanor Jawurlngali and Ray Dimakarri Dixon

Fri 29 Nov: The Toff in Town, Melbourne

ALWAYS LIVE and Jamaican Music and Food Festival present

ALWAYS LIVE AT QRoom with Anthony B (JA), DJ Banna (JA) and

special guests

Sat 30 Nov: Qroom, ThomastownMedia Contact

ALWAYS LIVE and Dug By Us present ALWAYS LIVE AT The

Workers Club with Dug By Us hosted by Cassie Walker & Chris

Holland and house band The Naysayers and special guests – Live

Podcast Recording

Sat 30 Nov: The Workers Club, Fitzroy

ALWAYS LIVE and GRID Series present ALWAYS LIVE AT the

Barwon Club with GRID featuring Baraka The kid, Wild Gloriosa,

Ridzyray, Daisy Kilbourne and Manny Lado

Sat 30 Nov: Barwon Club, South Geelong

ALWAYS LIVE and WB Place Entertainment present ALWAYS LIVE

AT The Evelyn: The Dragons of RNB, curated by Keiynan Lonsdale

Sat 30 Nov: The Evelyn, Fitzroy

ALWAYS LIVE and Handsome Touring present ALWAYS LIVE AT

The Corner with Bôa (UK) and special guests

Sun 1 Dec: The Corner Hotel, Richmond

ALWAYS LIVE and Handsome Touring present ALWAYS LIVE AT

with Andy Shauf (CAN) and special guests

Tue 3 Dec: The Corner Hotel, Richmond

Thur 5 Dec: Volta, Ballarat

Fri 6 Dec: Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

ALWAYS LIVE and Jamaican Music and Food Festival present

ALWAYS LIVE AT the Barwon Club with Anthony B (JA), DJ Banna

(JA) and special guests

Wed 4 Dec: Barwon Club, South Geelong

ALWAYS LIVE presents ALWAYS LIVE AT Theatre Royal with Sarah

Blasko with Jacob Diamond

Thu 5 Dec: Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

ALWAYS LIVE presents ALWAYS LIVE AT Northcote Theatre with

Sarah Blasko with Queenie

Fri 6 Dec: Northcote Theatre, Northcote

ALWAYS LIVE, The Hills are Alive and Lonely Lands Agency present

Folk Sounds with Steph Strings, Didirri and Kee’ahn

Thu 5 Dec: Riverview Tavern, Tarwin Lower

Fri 6 Dec: Maffco Brewery & Distillery, Maffra

Sat 7 Dec: Waterwheel Tavern, Lake Tyers

Sun 8 Dec: Phillip Island Winery, Phillip IslandALWAYS LIVE and Frontier Touring present Missy Higgins ‘The

Second Act Tour 2024 – Celebrating 20 years of the Sound of White’

The Encore with Dan Sultan and Mia Wray

Fri 6 Dec: Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

ALWAYS LIVE and Frontier Touring present ALWAYS LIVE AT with

Jack White (USA) and special guests

Fri 6 Dec: Civic Hall, Ballarat

Sat 7 Dec: Corner Hotel

ALWAYS LIVE, JOF and Bunjil Place present Garage Band

Sat 7 Dec: Bunjil Place, Narre Warren

ALWAYS LIVE and Stick Mareebo Productions present Jamaican

Music and Food Festival with ANTHONY B (JA) DJ BANNA (JA)

Flames Eye (JA), Fitzroy Lee (JA), Adrians Wall, Anitra, Bellyas, Dub

Koala, Dub Dahlia, Miss Fee, Mohair Slim, King Ru, Queen Big Punch,

(NZ) Rudi Sound, Stryka d & Nadine Rub A Dub, General Purpose,

Man Run Riddi, Dub Provider, Loard Vadher, Jack Attack, Deco

ZYMM (WA), Jc Crooks (NSW) Kase, Outsider, Daphne, DJ Sepia,

Quashani Bahd, Rick Howe, DJ Dazz, Sista Sara, Ras Jahknow Band,

GAIA The Band, Skabhangers, Paulo Almedia, Shabba African Star

Dance & Drumming and special guests

Sat 7 Dec: Seaworks, Williamstown

ALWAYS LIVE and Face to Face Touring present Tina Arena and

Richard Marx (USA) with special guests Daryl Braithwaite, Kate

Ceberano, 1927 and Southern Sons ‘DON’T ASK…AGAIN’; Celebrating

the 30th Anniversary of ‘Don’t Ask’

Sat 7 Dec: Mornington Racecourse, Mornington

ALWAYS LIVE, Skinnyfish Music and Fed Square present

Yerambooee with Aunty Joy Murphy and Don Winiba with Yolŋu

performers, Wurrundjeri dancers, Djirri Djirri dancers, Bandok Tati

and special guests

Sat 7 Dec: Fed Square, Melbourne CBD

ALWAYS LIVE, JOF and Fed Square present Garage Band

Sun 8 Dec: Fed Square, Melbourne CBD

ALWAYS LIVE at The Chapel 25th year anniversary presented with

Media Heads in collaboration with Thousand Words Productions

With Bird of Tokyo and more details TBC at Chapel Off Chapel, Prahran

Get all the info here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

