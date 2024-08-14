Jack White To Play At The Corner Hotel Melbourne One More Time #AlwaysLive - Noise11.com

Jack White is returning to Australia for Always Live to perform at the Corner Hotel in the Melbourne suburb of Richmond where he wrote ‘Seven Nation Army’ in the band room while he was waiting to go on for his gig.
Jack White played at the Corner Hotel on 29 and 30 January, 2002. ‘Seven Nation Army’ was recorded in London in April 2002 and released as a single on 17 February 2003. The song reached number 17 in Australia.
The historic Corner Hotel was where Paul Kelly wrote ‘Dumb Things’ at the bar, U2 made the ‘Window In The Skies’ video and where Mick Jagger once did a secret show.
Here is the line-up for Always Live 2024
ALWAYS LIVE, JOF and Bunjil Place present Garage Band Info
Session
Sun 22 Sept: Bunjil Place, Narre Warren
ALWAYS LIVE ON SUNRISE
Fri 22 Nov: Queen Vic Market, Melbourne, artist to be announced
Gaba Musik, ALWAYS LIVE & Arts Centre Melbourne present
BLAKTIVISM with Baker Boy, Bart Willoughby, Yung Warriors,
Selwyn Burns, Amos Roach, Robbie Thorpe, Kulin Nations
Songwomen, Deline Briscoe, Suga Cane Mamas, Tasman Keith,
Brothers in Arms, Yirrmal and special guests
Fri 22 Nov: Arts Centre Melbourne, Melbourne CBD
ALWAYS LIVE, MG Live & Roundhouse Entertainment present Live
At The Gardens with Chet Faker, Mildlife and special guests
Fri 22 Nov: Royal Botanical Gardens, Melbourne
ALWAYS LIVE and Handsome Tours present ALWAYS LIVE AT Max
Watts with Anees (USA) and PANIA
Fri 22 Nov: Max Watts, Melbourne
ALWAYS LIVE and Summer Camp present ‘TRAMP’ a queer party at
PICA with Róisín Murphy (IRE Club Set), Rico Nasty (USA), Bimini
(UK DJ), Jaguar (UK), The Big Wett Absolute (UK) XXXperience with
13, Alex Morris, Alfie D’Elia, Ballroom Naarm, Bendy Ben, Bertie,
Bruno Salsicce, Club Confide, Daws, Dirty Versache, DJ Gay Dad, Eros
Dancers, Fried Pork Chop, Jandruze, John Pants, Kimboclat, Kitty
Obsidian, Milo Hartill, Prozac, Simple, Soju Gang, Sophie Forest,
Steve, Stevies Partner
Fri 22 Nov: PICA (Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts), Port
Melbourne
Róisín Murphy exclusive to Victoria
ALWAYS LIVE and Bush Music Fund present Ripple Effect with Amos
Roach
Fri 22 Nov: The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine
Sat 23 Nov: The Shed, Pig & Whistle, Main Ridge with special guest Nola
Lauch
Sun 24 Nov: Northcote Social Club, Northcote
Mon 25 Nov: Murran First Nations Hub, GeelongMedia Contact
ALWAYS LIVE and triple j Unearthed present The Push All-Ages Tour
Fri 22 Nov: The Rions, South Summit, Jem Cassar-Daley and special
guests at The Maydale Pavilion, Horsham Showgrounds, Horsham
Sun 24 November: Pacific Avenue, Teenage Joans and special guests at
Vine Hotel, Wangaratta
Fri 29: DICE, Good Sniff and special guests at Geelong West Town Hall,
Geelong
Sat 30 Nov: JACOTÉNE, Becca Hatch, INKABEE x FLEWNT and special
guests at Bendigo Neighbourhood Hub, Bendigo
ALWAYS LIVE AT The Workers Club with Beers & Tears Live Podcast
Recording hosted by Victoria Kozbanis and special guests
Sat 23 Nov: The Workers Club, Fitzroy
ALWAYS LIVE AT Persa celebrating the Tibi Agency 1st Birthday with
special guests
Sat 23 Nov: PERSA, Fitzroy
ALWAYS LIVE, Metro Trains Melbourne and PBS present End Of The
Line in Belgrave
Sat 23 Nov: Cnr Burwood Highway and Terrys Ave, Belgrave: The Slingers
with FOOLS, Madi Colville-Walker and Terra Rouge
ALWAYS LIVE and Lulie Tavern present LuliePalooza 2024 with
Starcrawler (USA), Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, Battlesnake,
Gooch Palms, Eagle & The Worm, Batpiss, Skyscraper Stan, Platonic
Sex, Hana & Jessie Lee’s Bad Habits, The Miffs, Jaded & Milly Strange
and House of Cheese DJs
Sat 23 Nov: Lulie Street & Victoria Park, Abbotsford
ALWAYS LIVE and Lulie Tavern present LuliePalooza Afterparty
with Gooch Palms DJs and Tiny Dancer
Sat 23 Nov: Lulie Tavern, Abbotsford
An ALWAYS LIVE & Untitled Group event
Anyma (USA) presents Genesys — Melbourne / Naarm
With special guests
Sat 23 Nov: Flemington Racecourse
Exclusive to Victoria
ALWAYS LIVE and NGV Australia present Emma Donovan &
Friends: Live and Acoustic with Emma Donovan, Deline Briscoe,
David Arden, Candice Lorrae and Jayden Lillyst
Sun 24 Nov: The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, Fed Square
ALWAYS LIVE and Gaba Musik presents ALWAYS LIVE AT The
Curtin ‘Meganesia’ with Tasman Keith, Sorong Samarai, Sprigga Mek
(PNG), Desiz (PNG), Deline Briscoe and special guests
Sun 24 Nov: The Curtin, Carlton
ALWAYS LIVE and Roundhouse Entertainment present Live At The
Gardens with Tash Sultana with Coterie, South Summit and Little
Green
Sun 24 Nov: Royal Botanical Gardens, Melbourne
ALWAYS LIVE and Destroy All Lines present The Offspring (USA)
‘Light it Up’ with special guests
Sun 24 Nov: Forum Theatre, Melbourne CBD
Exclusive to Victoria
ALWAYS LIVE and Frontier Touring present St. Vincent (USA) with
special guests
Mon 25 Nov: Palais Theatre, St Kilda
Tue 26 Nov: Her Majesty’s Theatre, Ballarat
Exclusive to Victoria
ALWAYS LIVE and Lonely Lands Agency present Yarns and Yodels,
Gippsland with Brad Cox, Gena Rose Bruce and special guests
Wed 27 Nov: Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre, Wonthaggi
Thu 28 Nov: Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon
Fri 29 Nov: The Wedge Performing Art Centre, Sale
Sat 30 Nov: Waterwheel Tavern, Lake Tyers
ALWAYS LIVE An Intimate Audience with St. Vincent (USA)
presented by Crown and Frontier Touring
Thu 28 Nov: Crown Aviary, Melbourne
Exclusive to Victoria
ALWAYS LIVE presents ALWAYS LIVE AT Shotkickers with
INKABEE x FLEWNT and special guests
Fri 29 Nov: Shotkickers, Thornbury
ALWAYS LIVE, Metro Trains Melbourne, Frankston City Council and
PBS presents End Of The Line in Frankston
Sat 30 Nov: Playne Street, Frankston: Cash Savage & The Last Drinks with
Full Moon Flower Band, Kiwat Kennell and Erica Avenue
ALWAYS LIVE and The Boite present Boite Voices Maiem – Songs of
the Torres Strait Islands with Deb Lowah Clark and special guests
Sat 30 Nov: Melbourne Recital Hall, Southbank
Sun 1 Dec: The Goods Shed Terminus Theatre, Ballarat
ALWAYS LIVE and Ground Control Music present ALWAYS LIVE AT
The Toff with Eleanor Jawurlngali and Ray Dimakarri Dixon
Fri 29 Nov: The Toff in Town, Melbourne
ALWAYS LIVE and Jamaican Music and Food Festival present
ALWAYS LIVE AT QRoom with Anthony B (JA), DJ Banna (JA) and
special guests
Sat 30 Nov: Qroom, ThomastownMedia Contact
ALWAYS LIVE and Dug By Us present ALWAYS LIVE AT The
Workers Club with Dug By Us hosted by Cassie Walker & Chris
Holland and house band The Naysayers and special guests – Live
Podcast Recording
Sat 30 Nov: The Workers Club, Fitzroy
ALWAYS LIVE and GRID Series present ALWAYS LIVE AT the
Barwon Club with GRID featuring Baraka The kid, Wild Gloriosa,
Ridzyray, Daisy Kilbourne and Manny Lado
Sat 30 Nov: Barwon Club, South Geelong
ALWAYS LIVE and WB Place Entertainment present ALWAYS LIVE
AT The Evelyn: The Dragons of RNB, curated by Keiynan Lonsdale
Sat 30 Nov: The Evelyn, Fitzroy
ALWAYS LIVE and Handsome Touring present ALWAYS LIVE AT
The Corner with Bôa (UK) and special guests
Sun 1 Dec: The Corner Hotel, Richmond
ALWAYS LIVE and Handsome Touring present ALWAYS LIVE AT
with Andy Shauf (CAN) and special guests
Tue 3 Dec: The Corner Hotel, Richmond
Thur 5 Dec: Volta, Ballarat
Fri 6 Dec: Theatre Royal, Castlemaine
ALWAYS LIVE and Jamaican Music and Food Festival present
ALWAYS LIVE AT the Barwon Club with Anthony B (JA), DJ Banna
(JA) and special guests
Wed 4 Dec: Barwon Club, South Geelong
ALWAYS LIVE presents ALWAYS LIVE AT Theatre Royal with Sarah
Blasko with Jacob Diamond
Thu 5 Dec: Theatre Royal, Castlemaine
ALWAYS LIVE presents ALWAYS LIVE AT Northcote Theatre with
Sarah Blasko with Queenie
Fri 6 Dec: Northcote Theatre, Northcote
ALWAYS LIVE, The Hills are Alive and Lonely Lands Agency present
Folk Sounds with Steph Strings, Didirri and Kee’ahn
Thu 5 Dec: Riverview Tavern, Tarwin Lower
Fri 6 Dec: Maffco Brewery & Distillery, Maffra
Sat 7 Dec: Waterwheel Tavern, Lake Tyers
Sun 8 Dec: Phillip Island Winery, Phillip IslandALWAYS LIVE and Frontier Touring present Missy Higgins ‘The
Second Act Tour 2024 – Celebrating 20 years of the Sound of White’
The Encore with Dan Sultan and Mia Wray
Fri 6 Dec: Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
ALWAYS LIVE and Frontier Touring present ALWAYS LIVE AT with
Jack White (USA) and special guests
Fri 6 Dec: Civic Hall, Ballarat
Sat 7 Dec: Corner Hotel
ALWAYS LIVE, JOF and Bunjil Place present Garage Band
Sat 7 Dec: Bunjil Place, Narre Warren
ALWAYS LIVE and Stick Mareebo Productions present Jamaican
Music and Food Festival with ANTHONY B (JA) DJ BANNA (JA)
Flames Eye (JA), Fitzroy Lee (JA), Adrians Wall, Anitra, Bellyas, Dub
Koala, Dub Dahlia, Miss Fee, Mohair Slim, King Ru, Queen Big Punch,
(NZ) Rudi Sound, Stryka d & Nadine Rub A Dub, General Purpose,
Man Run Riddi, Dub Provider, Loard Vadher, Jack Attack, Deco
ZYMM (WA), Jc Crooks (NSW) Kase, Outsider, Daphne, DJ Sepia,
Quashani Bahd, Rick Howe, DJ Dazz, Sista Sara, Ras Jahknow Band,
GAIA The Band, Skabhangers, Paulo Almedia, Shabba African Star
Dance & Drumming and special guests
Sat 7 Dec: Seaworks, Williamstown
ALWAYS LIVE and Face to Face Touring present Tina Arena and
Richard Marx (USA) with special guests Daryl Braithwaite, Kate
Ceberano, 1927 and Southern Sons ‘DON’T ASK…AGAIN’; Celebrating
the 30th Anniversary of ‘Don’t Ask’
Sat 7 Dec: Mornington Racecourse, Mornington
ALWAYS LIVE, Skinnyfish Music and Fed Square present
Yerambooee with Aunty Joy Murphy and Don Winiba with Yolŋu
performers, Wurrundjeri dancers, Djirri Djirri dancers, Bandok Tati
and special guests
Sat 7 Dec: Fed Square, Melbourne CBD
ALWAYS LIVE, JOF and Fed Square present Garage Band
Sun 8 Dec: Fed Square, Melbourne CBD
ALWAYS LIVE at The Chapel 25th year anniversary presented with
Media Heads in collaboration with Thousand Words Productions
With Bird of Tokyo and more details TBC at Chapel Off Chapel, Prahran
