Frente To Reform For 30th Anniversary of ‘Marvin The Album’ For Victoria’s Always Live - Noise11.com

Victoria’s music initiative Always Live has announced two months of events, one being the reunion of Frente for the 30th anniversary of Marvin the Album.

Simon Austin and Angie Hart will perform ‘Marvin The Album’ at the Brunswick Ballroom on 24 November, exactly 30 years to the day the album was released.

‘Marvin the Album’ was the debut album for the short-lived Melbourne Folk-Pop group. The album was preceded by the hit song ‘Accidentaly Kelly Street’ the month earlier.

‘Accidently Kelly Street’ reached no 4 on the Australian charts of 1992. ‘Marvin The Album’ reached nu 5 in Australia and no 75 in the USA. ‘Marvin The Album’ was awarded an ARIA for Breakthrough Album – Artist in 1993. Another song from the album ‘Ordinary Angels’ received the ‘Breakthrough Artist- Single’ award the same year.

Frente also covered New Order’s ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’ around the same time for their ‘Lonely’ EP. That was added to the album for the 21th anniversary edition released in 2014.

Frente only released on more album, ‘Shape’ in 1996. They split after a tour with Alanis Morissette. Hart married Alanis’ guitarist Jesse Tobias and broke up the band in 1997.

Frente is one of dozens of live music events announced for Victoria. Sampa The Great, Magic Dirt and Amyl and the Sniffers will all play across the Always Live initiative.

Regional show dates below:

Almost Summer Festival – Capital Theatre, Bendigo

Friday 25 – Sunday 27

Chopped Festival – Carisbrook

Amyl and the Sniffers plus Andy Golledge, C.O.F.F.I.N, Smoke Witch and many more

Friday 2, Saturday 3 & Sunday 4 December 2022

Hometown: Alice Skye – Sawyer Park Sound Shell, Horsham

Saturday 10 December 2022

Hometown: Isaiah Firebrace – Girgarre Sound Shell, near Echuca

Sunday 4 December 2022

Jessica Mauboy – Pioneer Park, Bright

Saturday 12 November 2022

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Hanging Rock

Supported by Courtney Barnett

Friday 25 & Saturday 26 November 2022

OK Motels – Charlton

Cash Savage and The Last Drinks, Nice Biscuit, Elizabeth, Vintage Crop, Bad Bangs, Skyscraper Stan, Kino Motel, Smarts, Baby Cool, Enola and more

Friday 28 – Sunday 30 October 2022

QMF x First Plays – Queenscliff Music Festival

Baker Boy, Isabella Manfredi, Middle Kids & RVG

Friday 25 – Sunday 27 November 2022

Tash Sultana (Ocean Sounds) – Churchill IslandT

ash Sultana with Pierce Brothers, Kim Churchill, Kee’ahn, Little Green and Mark Howard

Saturday 10 December 2022

Metro show dates below:

An Exclusive evening with Dua Lipa (UK), Palais Theatre

Sunday 3 October

An Intimate Audience with Sophie Ellis-Bextor (UK), NGV International Garden Restaurant

Thursday 11 November

Big Thief (USA), Melbourne Recital Centre Friday

30 November

Bad Apples House Party: Briggs, Mo’Ju Chasing Ghosts and more, The Curtin Hotel

Saturday 5 November

Blaktivisim: Yothu Yindi, Arts Centre Melbourne

Saturday 5 November

Chapterfest 30, Northcote Theatre

Saturday 5 November

Claptone (GER): The Masquerade, Riva

Sat 19 November

Frente 30 Years of ‘Marvin The Album’, Brunswick Ballroom

Thursday 24 November

Flow Festival, Footscray Community Arts Centre

Saturday 5 November

Jess Cornelius (NZ), The Night Cat

Saturday 19 November

Lovely Day, Palais Foreshore

Sunday 4 December

Rockin’ the Burbs, Various

Saturday 22 – Monday 31 October Sunday 4 December, Palace Foreshore

Sampa the Great, Hamer Hall

Friday 9 December, Palace Foreshore

Toro Y Moi (USA), Northcote Social Club

Wednesday 23 November

