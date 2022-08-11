Frente To Reform For 30th Anniversary of ‘Marvin The Album’ For Victoria’s Always Live - Noise11.com

Victoria’s music initiative Always Live has announced two months of events, one being the reunion of Frente for the 30th anniversary of Marvin the Album.
Simon Austin and Angie Hart will perform ‘Marvin The Album’ at the Brunswick Ballroom on 24 November, exactly 30 years to the day the album was released.
‘Marvin the Album’ was the debut album for the short-lived Melbourne Folk-Pop group. The album was preceded by the hit song ‘Accidentaly Kelly Street’ the month earlier.
‘Accidently Kelly Street’ reached no 4 on the Australian charts of 1992. ‘Marvin The Album’ reached nu 5 in Australia and no 75 in the USA. ‘Marvin The Album’ was awarded an ARIA for Breakthrough Album – Artist in 1993. Another song from the album ‘Ordinary Angels’ received the ‘Breakthrough Artist- Single’ award the same year.
Frente also covered New Order’s ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’ around the same time for their ‘Lonely’ EP. That was added to the album for the 21th anniversary edition released in 2014.
Frente only released on more album, ‘Shape’ in 1996. They split after a tour with Alanis Morissette. Hart married Alanis’ guitarist Jesse Tobias and broke up the band in 1997.
Frente is one of dozens of live music events announced for Victoria. Sampa The Great, Magic Dirt and Amyl and the Sniffers will all play across the Always Live initiative.
Regional show dates below:
Almost Summer Festival – Capital Theatre, Bendigo
Friday 25 – Sunday 27
Chopped Festival – Carisbrook
Amyl and the Sniffers plus Andy Golledge, C.O.F.F.I.N, Smoke Witch and many more
Friday 2, Saturday 3 & Sunday 4 December 2022
Hometown: Alice Skye – Sawyer Park Sound Shell, Horsham
Saturday 10 December 2022
Hometown: Isaiah Firebrace – Girgarre Sound Shell, near Echuca
Sunday 4 December 2022
Jessica Mauboy – Pioneer Park, Bright
Saturday 12 November 2022
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Hanging Rock
Supported by Courtney Barnett
Friday 25 & Saturday 26 November 2022
OK Motels – Charlton
Cash Savage and The Last Drinks, Nice Biscuit, Elizabeth, Vintage Crop, Bad Bangs, Skyscraper Stan, Kino Motel, Smarts, Baby Cool, Enola and more
Friday 28 – Sunday 30 October 2022
QMF x First Plays – Queenscliff Music Festival
Baker Boy, Isabella Manfredi, Middle Kids & RVG
Friday 25 – Sunday 27 November 2022
Tash Sultana (Ocean Sounds) – Churchill IslandT
ash Sultana with Pierce Brothers, Kim Churchill, Kee’ahn, Little Green and Mark Howard
Saturday 10 December 2022
Metro show dates below:
An Exclusive evening with Dua Lipa (UK), Palais Theatre
Sunday 3 October
An Intimate Audience with Sophie Ellis-Bextor (UK), NGV International Garden Restaurant
Thursday 11 November
Big Thief (USA), Melbourne Recital Centre Friday
30 November
Bad Apples House Party: Briggs, Mo’Ju Chasing Ghosts and more, The Curtin Hotel
Saturday 5 November
Blaktivisim: Yothu Yindi, Arts Centre Melbourne
Saturday 5 November
Chapterfest 30, Northcote Theatre
Saturday 5 November
Claptone (GER): The Masquerade, Riva
Sat 19 November
Frente 30 Years of ‘Marvin The Album’, Brunswick Ballroom
Thursday 24 November
Flow Festival, Footscray Community Arts Centre
Saturday 5 November
Jess Cornelius (NZ), The Night Cat
Saturday 19 November
Lovely Day, Palais Foreshore
Sunday 4 December
Rockin’ the Burbs, Various
Saturday 22 – Monday 31 October Sunday 4 December, Palace Foreshore
Sampa the Great, Hamer Hall
Friday 9 December, Palace Foreshore
Toro Y Moi (USA), Northcote Social Club
Wednesday 23 November
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook