Mushroom 50th Live Line-Up Revealed - Noise11.com

The line-up and date for the Mushroom 50th Live concert has been revealed. Sunday, 26 November, 2023, is the day Australian music fans will get to celebrate the iconic Mushroom Group’s successes with the concert set for Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

The concert will feature 50 songs over 50 years performed by over 20 of Australia’s greatest names.

Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski said in a statement, “This is going to be an incredible once-in-a-lifetime night, to commemorate fifty years of great Mushroom music and Australian talent.

“The Mushroom family is determined to bring together a special evening for all involved. With more than twenty artists performing as part of the event, this will be a true celebration of Australian music and a showcase our thriving local music scene and its history. I know my late father would be very proud of what we are putting together.”

MUSHROOM 50 LIVE LINE-UP

(ALPHABETICAL A TO Z)

Amy Shark – Birds Of Tokyo – Bliss N Eso

Christine Anu – Dan Sultan – Deborah Conway & Willy Zygier

Diesel – Dma’s – Fred Loneragan (Machinations) – Frente

Gordi – Hunters & Collectors – Ian Moss – Jimmy Barnes

Kate Ceberano – Merci, Mercy – Missy Higgins – Paul Kelly –

Ross Wilson – The Rubens – The Temper Trap

The Teskey Brothers – Vika & Linda – More To Be Announced

https://www.frontiertouring.com/mushroom50live

ALWAYS LIVE CEO, Steve Smith, said he is delighted to help bring Mushroom 50 Live to

life. “We’re thrilled to play a part in celebrating the enduring legacy and impact that Mushroom

has had on Australia’s music landscape. ALWAYS LIVE is all about memorable music

moments, and Mushroom 50 Live is sure to be an unforgettable event, and a standout in

ALWAYS LIVE’s 2023 program.”

MUSHROOM 50 LIVE

ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE

SUNDAY, 26 NOVEMBER 2023

Start time: 5:00pm AEDT *subject to change

All ages

Presented by ALWAYS LIVE, Telstra, MG Live & Frontier Touring

