Mushroom 50th Live Line-Up Revealed - Noise11.com

Mushroom 50 Matt Gudinski photo credit Liam Pethick

Mushroom 50th Live Line-Up Revealed

by Paul Cashmere on October 11, 2023

The line-up and date for the Mushroom 50th Live concert has been revealed. Sunday, 26 November, 2023, is the day Australian music fans will get to celebrate the iconic Mushroom Group’s successes with the concert set for Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

The concert will feature 50 songs over 50 years performed by over 20 of Australia’s greatest names.

Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski said in a statement, “This is going to be an incredible once-in-a-lifetime night, to commemorate fifty years of great Mushroom music and Australian talent.

“The Mushroom family is determined to bring together a special evening for all involved. With more than twenty artists performing as part of the event, this will be a true celebration of Australian music and a showcase our thriving local music scene and its history. I know my late father would be very proud of what we are putting together.”

MUSHROOM 50 LIVE LINE-UP
(ALPHABETICAL A TO Z)
Amy Shark – Birds Of Tokyo – Bliss N Eso
Christine Anu – Dan Sultan – Deborah Conway & Willy Zygier
Diesel – Dma’s – Fred Loneragan (Machinations) – Frente
Gordi – Hunters & Collectors – Ian Moss – Jimmy Barnes
Kate Ceberano – Merci, Mercy – Missy Higgins – Paul Kelly –
Ross Wilson – The Rubens – The Temper Trap
The Teskey Brothers – Vika & Linda – More To Be Announced

https://www.frontiertouring.com/mushroom50live

ALWAYS LIVE CEO, Steve Smith, said he is delighted to help bring Mushroom 50 Live to
life. “We’re thrilled to play a part in celebrating the enduring legacy and impact that Mushroom
has had on Australia’s music landscape. ALWAYS LIVE is all about memorable music
moments, and Mushroom 50 Live is sure to be an unforgettable event, and a standout in
ALWAYS LIVE’s 2023 program.”

MUSHROOM 50 LIVE
ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE
SUNDAY, 26 NOVEMBER 2023
Start time: 5:00pm AEDT *subject to change
All ages
Presented by ALWAYS LIVE, Telstra, MG Live & Frontier Touring

https://www.frontiertouring.com/mushroom50live

