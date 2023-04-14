65 Artists Announced For Blues on Broadbeach 2023 - Noise11.com

Tommy Emmanuel, Don Walker and Bluesfest favourites Melbourne Ska Orchestra are part of a 65 artist line-up announced for Blues on Broadbeach 2023.

The 2023 line-up included Chris Cheney performing solo, Tommy McLain featuring CC Adcock of Lil Band O’ Gold, The Kevin Borich Express, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks on the list as well.

Ina statement Tommy Emmanuel said, “I am so happy to be finally able to come back to play my beloved Australia. It’s been a tough time in our world lately, and I find that music is needed more than ever. Since I’ve been back touring again, I sense a new feeling of JOY that people have for the live experience, just like the old days when people hear you play for the first time. It’s an awakening, a reminder of the beauty of music – seeing, feeling, and experiencing an event filled with truth, love, sacrifice, dedication and letting go. Relax, let it all go, come and have fun!”

Blues On Broadbeach is on from 18 to 21 May 2023.

Blues On Broadbeach 2023 Lineup

Tommy Emmanuel

Don Walker

Melbourne Ska Orchestra (20th Anniversary Celebration)

Emma Donovan & the Putbacks

Chris Cheney

The Kevin Borich Express

Marcus Scott & the Bo-Keys

Tommy McLain ft. C.C. Adcock

Blue Shaddy

The Turner Brown Band

Steph Strings

The Mason Rack Band

Jazzparty

Little Georgia

Albi & the Wolves

8 Ball Aitken

Julian James and the Moonshine State

Ian Collard

Frank Sultana Blues Band

Darren Jack Band

The Lecia Louise Band

Kee’Ahn

Chris Finnen Band

This Way North

Blues Arcadia

Minnie Marks

The Mojo Webb Band

Mike Elrington

Heavy Wax

The Long Johns

Lightnin Jack

Aaron West’s Blues Guitar Junket

Transvaal Diamon Syndicate

BB Factory

Lily & King

Dezzie D and the Stingrayz

Simon Kinny-Lewis

C.J. Lee

The Walters

Diamonds and the Blues

Adam Hole Band

Jarrod Shaw

The James Street Preachers

Bluesville Station

Dillion James

Don Hopkins

Hubcap Stan & the Sidewalk Stompers

Crescent City Players

Dan Hannaford

Divola Byrnes

Gramophone Man

Ben Westphal Trio

JB’s Blues Breakers

Taylormade

Robbie Bostock

Jason Delphin

Frazer Goodman

Kelly Penney

Slow Cooker

Canta La Tumba

Stephen Lovelight Duo

The Midnight Preacher

The Whiskeys

Hemi

Just Be

Felix Aks

Bradley Green

Ivan Fisher

Mescalito Blues

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

