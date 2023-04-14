 65 Artists Announced For Blues on Broadbeach 2023 - Noise11.com
65 Artists Announced For Blues on Broadbeach 2023

by Paul Cashmere on April 14, 2023

in News

Tommy Emmanuel, Don Walker and Bluesfest favourites Melbourne Ska Orchestra are part of a 65 artist line-up announced for Blues on Broadbeach 2023.

The 2023 line-up included Chris Cheney performing solo, Tommy McLain featuring CC Adcock of Lil Band O’ Gold, The Kevin Borich Express, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks on the list as well.

Ina statement Tommy Emmanuel said, “I am so happy to be finally able to come back to play my beloved Australia. It’s been a tough time in our world lately, and I find that music is needed more than ever. Since I’ve been back touring again, I sense a new feeling of JOY that people have for the live experience, just like the old days when people hear you play for the first time. It’s an awakening, a reminder of the beauty of music – seeing, feeling, and experiencing an event filled with truth, love, sacrifice, dedication and letting go. Relax, let it all go, come and have fun!”

Blues On Broadbeach is on from 18 to 21 May 2023.

Blues On Broadbeach 2023 Lineup

Tommy Emmanuel
Don Walker
Melbourne Ska Orchestra (20th Anniversary Celebration)
Emma Donovan & the Putbacks
Chris Cheney
The Kevin Borich Express
Marcus Scott & the Bo-Keys
Tommy McLain ft. C.C. Adcock
Blue Shaddy
The Turner Brown Band
Steph Strings
The Mason Rack Band
Jazzparty
Little Georgia
Albi & the Wolves
8 Ball Aitken
Julian James and the Moonshine State
Ian Collard
Frank Sultana Blues Band
Darren Jack Band
The Lecia Louise Band
Kee’Ahn
Chris Finnen Band
This Way North
Blues Arcadia
Minnie Marks
The Mojo Webb Band
Mike Elrington
Heavy Wax
The Long Johns
Lightnin Jack
Aaron West’s Blues Guitar Junket
Transvaal Diamon Syndicate
BB Factory
Lily & King
Dezzie D and the Stingrayz
Simon Kinny-Lewis
C.J. Lee
The Walters
Diamonds and the Blues
Adam Hole Band
Jarrod Shaw
The James Street Preachers
Bluesville Station
Dillion James
Don Hopkins
Hubcap Stan & the Sidewalk Stompers
Crescent City Players
Dan Hannaford
Divola Byrnes
Gramophone Man
Ben Westphal Trio
JB’s Blues Breakers
Taylormade
Robbie Bostock
Jason Delphin
Frazer Goodman
Kelly Penney
Slow Cooker
Canta La Tumba
Stephen Lovelight Duo
The Midnight Preacher
The Whiskeys
Hemi
Just Be
Felix Aks
Bradley Green
Ivan Fisher
Mescalito Blues

