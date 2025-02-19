 Jimmy Barnes To Play One-Off Soul Deep Show At Blues On Broadbeach - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jimmy Barnes To Play One-Off Soul Deep Show At Blues On Broadbeach

by Paul Cashmere on February 20, 2025

in News

Jimmy Barnes will perform a one-off Soul Deep show at Blues on Broadbeach in Queensland in May.

Jimmy said, “It’s always great to go back to my roots and sing the songs I listened to as a young performer learning to sing. Soul Deep has meant a lot in my life and every time the band and I get to revisit these songs, it’s a great time for us and the audience”.

The Jimmy show will be a ticketed show. Festival Director Mark Duckworth said Blues on Broadbeach continues to grow bigger and better each year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy Barnes’ special one-off Soul Deep show to Blues on Broadbeach,” said Mark.

“Soul Deep introduced a generation of Australians to artists such as Issac Hayes, Sam Cooke, Al Green, Wilson Pickett, and I can’t wait to hear these songs live in the streets of Broadbeach.”

The Blues on Broadbeach 2025 line-up so far is:

Jimmy Barnes
The Cruel Sea
Eli Paperboy Reed
Diesel
Steph Strings
Bondi Cigars
The Harlem Gospel Travelers
The Meltdown
Stefan Hauk
Queenie
Pete Cornelius
Rod Paine & The Fulltime Lovers
Sammy Owen Blues Band
Scott Browne
Beretta And Sullivan
Rhiannon Simpson
Alphastomp
Majelen
Don Hopkins
Jamie Lamont
Billy K Blues Band

BLUES ON BROADBEACH 2025
15 – 18 May | Broadbeach, Gold Coast
bluesonbroadbeach.com

KURRAWA PARK – JIMMY BARNES
Sunday 18 May
GA Tickets on sale from 9am AEST Wednesday 26 February

