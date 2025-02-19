Jimmy Barnes To Play One-Off Soul Deep Show At Blues On Broadbeach - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes will perform a one-off Soul Deep show at Blues on Broadbeach in Queensland in May.

Jimmy said, “It’s always great to go back to my roots and sing the songs I listened to as a young performer learning to sing. Soul Deep has meant a lot in my life and every time the band and I get to revisit these songs, it’s a great time for us and the audience”.

The Jimmy show will be a ticketed show. Festival Director Mark Duckworth said Blues on Broadbeach continues to grow bigger and better each year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy Barnes’ special one-off Soul Deep show to Blues on Broadbeach,” said Mark.

“Soul Deep introduced a generation of Australians to artists such as Issac Hayes, Sam Cooke, Al Green, Wilson Pickett, and I can’t wait to hear these songs live in the streets of Broadbeach.”

The Blues on Broadbeach 2025 line-up so far is:

Jimmy Barnes

The Cruel Sea

Eli Paperboy Reed

Diesel

Steph Strings

Bondi Cigars

The Harlem Gospel Travelers

The Meltdown

Stefan Hauk

Queenie

Pete Cornelius

Rod Paine & The Fulltime Lovers

Sammy Owen Blues Band

Scott Browne

Beretta And Sullivan

Rhiannon Simpson

Alphastomp

Majelen

Don Hopkins

Jamie Lamont

Billy K Blues Band

BLUES ON BROADBEACH 2025

15 – 18 May | Broadbeach, Gold Coast

bluesonbroadbeach.com

KURRAWA PARK – JIMMY BARNES

Sunday 18 May

GA Tickets on sale from 9am AEST Wednesday 26 February

