A Flock of Seagulls Release First New Song Since 1995 ‘Some Dreams’ - Noise11.com

‘Some Dreams’ is a brand new A Flock of Seagulls song, their first new music since 1995.

The last A Flock of Seagulls album of new music was ‘The Light At The End of the World’ in 1995. In 2018 and 2021 there were two albums for reimagined old songs with the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and the Slovenian Symphonic Film Orchestra. Taking those two albums the upcoming album to be released in 2025 will be the sixth A Flock of Seagulls album and first in 30 years.

A Flock of Seagulls are best known for the 1982 hit ‘I Ran’ which reached no 1 in Australia and no 9 in the USA but failed to make the Top 40 in the UK, peaking at no 43.

A Flock of Seagulls formed in Liverpool, UK in 1979. Lead singer Mike Score is the only original member of the band.

