 A Flock of Seagulls Release First New Song Since 1995 ‘Some Dreams’ - Noise11.com
Mike Score of A Flock of Seagulls

Mike Score of A Flock of Seagulls

A Flock of Seagulls Release First New Song Since 1995 ‘Some Dreams’

by Paul Cashmere on August 12, 2024

in News

‘Some Dreams’ is a brand new A Flock of Seagulls song, their first new music since 1995.

The last A Flock of Seagulls album of new music was ‘The Light At The End of the World’ in 1995. In 2018 and 2021 there were two albums for reimagined old songs with the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and the Slovenian Symphonic Film Orchestra. Taking those two albums the upcoming album to be released in 2025 will be the sixth A Flock of Seagulls album and first in 30 years.

A Flock of Seagulls are best known for the 1982 hit ‘I Ran’ which reached no 1 in Australia and no 9 in the USA but failed to make the Top 40 in the UK, peaking at no 43.

A Flock of Seagulls formed in Liverpool, UK in 1979. Lead singer Mike Score is the only original member of the band.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Postpones More Shows As He Recovers From Covid

Rod Stewart has been forced to cancel two performances after contracting COVID-19.

1 day ago
Kate Pierson Radios and Rainbows
At 76 Kate Pierson of B-52’s Delivers A Very Tasty ‘Evil Love’

At age 76, former B-52’s singer Kate Pierson will release her second solo ‘Radios and Rainbows’ in September and has previewed the album with the song ‘Evil Love’.

4 days ago
Bernard Sumner of New Order. photo by Ros O'Gorman
New Order Bernard Sumner – The Noise11 Interview Archive Series

Bernard Sumner of New Order, in the Noise11 Internet Archive series

4 days ago
Jesus and Mary Chain by Mary Boukouvalas_9
Jesus and Mary Chain, 4th August,2024 The Forum #REVIEW

When the Jesus and Mary Chain played their first gigs forty years ago, they played with their backs to the audience, refused to talk to them and played for a total of 20 minutes. Fast forward forty years later to 2024, their disdain for their audience has dissipated and shows last considerably longer, much to our relief.

5 days ago
Journey BMG photo
Journey Cancel UK Tour

Journey have cancelled their UK and Ireland tour.

5 days ago
Talking Heads
Talking Heads Tina Weymouth – The Noise11 Interview Archive Series (2002)

The Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club Noise11 Interview from 2002 with Tina Weymouth.

August 6, 2024
Jimmy Barnes Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes Is Out Of ICU And On The Road To Recovery

Jane Barnes has updated us all on the health of Jimmy and so far so good. Jimmy is now out of Intensive Care.

August 5, 2024