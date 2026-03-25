AAM Awards 2026 Nominees Revealed As Matt Okine Announced As Host - Noise11.com

The Association Of Artist Managers spotlights Australia’s leading artist managers, with comedian Matt Okine set to host the 2026 ceremony in Sydney

by Paul Cashmere

The Association of Artist Managers has unveiled the nominees for the 2026 AAM Awards, recognising the managers working behind the scenes to shape the careers of some of Australia’s most influential artists.

The annual awards have become a key event on the local industry calendar, celebrating the strategic and creative work of managers who guide artists through an increasingly complex global music landscape. From grassroots development to international touring and digital growth, artist managers play a central role in the success of Australian music both at home and abroad.

Already announced ahead of the ceremony is the recipient of the 2026 Legacy Award, Melita Hodge of Six Boroughs Management. Hodge is being honoured for her long-standing contribution to the industry, including her work with artists such as Kasey Chambers, Andy Golledge and Denvah. Her career reflects the evolution of Australian artist management from domestic touring circuits to international recognition.

The 2026 nominees span a wide cross-section of the industry, highlighting both established leaders and emerging talent shaping the next generation.

Manager Of The Year Presented By White Sky

Aidan McLaren & Joe Miles, Weird Fishes

Roster, Boy & Bear, The Dreggs, Pete Murray, Steph Strings, Tim Hart, RAGEFLOWER

Alastair Burns, Heartstop Music

Roster, Folk Bitch Trio, Marlon Williams

Caleb Williams, UNIFIED Music Group

Roster, Radhika Das, Jahnavi Harrison, Bodyjar, The Amity Affliction, Premanjali, Violent

Soho, Co-Manager

Dan Nascimento, UNIFIED Music Group

Roster, Ocean Alley, Jack Botts

Simone Ubaldi & Andrew Parisi, Sundowner Artists

Roster, Amyl And The Sniffers, Grace Cummings, The Gnomes, Girl And Girl, Nice Biscuit, Consultant Managers, Baby Cool, Consultant Managers

Breakthrough Manager Of The Year Presented By DMT Law Firm

Ashlyn & Ken Dinsdale, Goldspur Entertainment

Roster, Mack Geiger, Briana Dinsdale

Christopher Kevin Au, 24 Karat Enterprises

Roster, POSSESHOT, SPEED, Co-Manager, Shady Nasty, Co-Manager, FUKHED, Co-Manager

Jade Nazareth, One Louder

Roster, Matthew Ifield

Melody Forghani, Twnty Three MGMT

Roster, Shady Nasty, Co-Manager, These New South Whales, Stella Bridie, Parissa Tosif, Ashwarya, Lead Manager, GAUCI, Co-Manager, Dogworld, Co-Manager

Nick Lynagh, UNIFIED Music Group

Roster, Wade Forster, Co-Manager, Brad Cox, Co-Manager, ISHAN, Co-Manager

Emerging Manager Of The Year Presented By PPCA

Ali Tomoana, Soul Has No Tempo

Roster, Miss Kaninna

Beau Somers, BASE LEVEL ONE

Roster, Dear Seattle, Lucky, STUMPS, Fletcher Matthews

Darcy O’Brien, Wildfire Music Management

Roster, Go-Jo, Yes Boone, Ullah

Hugh Cruickshank, moretocome entertainment

Roster, Velvet Trip, Le Shiv

Rick Bridgman, Good Intent

Roster, Close Counters, Fool Nelson

Community Engagement Award Presented By The Orchard

Ali Tomoana, Soul Has No Tempo

Roster, Miss Kaninna

Greg Carey, Grow Yourself Up / Ripple Effect

Roster, The Rubens, Mia Wray, Cloud Control, Urthboy, Rob Amoruso, Pip Norman, Miiesha

Laura Semple, Hunger Digital

Roster, Dirty Versachi, Dyan Tai, GUARD, Kit Genesis, Lara Villani

Tani Webb, First Nations Focus (FNFocus)

Roster, FLEWNT, INKABEE, Taija

Nominees were selected through consultation with a judging panel made up of senior figures from across the Australian and international music sectors. The diversity of this year’s finalists reflects the strength of the local industry, particularly as Australian artists continue to expand their reach through streaming platforms, international touring and sync opportunities.

Hosting the 2026 event is Matt Okine, one of Australia’s most recognisable media personalities. Okine’s career spans stand-up comedy, television, radio and writing. His semi-autobiographical series The Other Guy became a breakout success on Stan, earning AACTA nominations, while his recent work on the reboot of Mother And Son for the ABC further cemented his reputation as a multi-platform storyteller.

Okine also maintains a strong connection to music audiences through radio, currently co-hosting All Day Breakfast on the Listnr platform alongside Alex Dyson. His earlier tenure on triple j’s Breakfast show introduced him to a national audience of music fans, making him a natural fit for an event celebrating the people behind Australia’s artists.

The AAM Awards will take place at Crowbar in Sydney on April 29. The invite-only event is expected to bring together managers, artists and industry executives for an afternoon of recognition and live performances.

Since its inception, the AAM Awards have helped raise the profile of artist management as a profession, acknowledging the business acumen and creative insight required to sustain long-term careers in music. As the industry continues to shift, with new revenue models and global competition, the role of the manager remains central to navigating change and building enduring success.

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