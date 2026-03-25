AAM Awards 2026 Nominees Revealed As Matt Okine Announced As Host - Noise11.com

The Association Of Artist Managers spotlights Australia’s leading artist managers, with comedian Matt Okine set to host the 2026 ceremony in Sydney
by Paul Cashmere
The Association of Artist Managers has unveiled the nominees for the 2026 AAM Awards, recognising the managers working behind the scenes to shape the careers of some of Australia’s most influential artists.
The annual awards have become a key event on the local industry calendar, celebrating the strategic and creative work of managers who guide artists through an increasingly complex global music landscape. From grassroots development to international touring and digital growth, artist managers play a central role in the success of Australian music both at home and abroad.
Already announced ahead of the ceremony is the recipient of the 2026 Legacy Award, Melita Hodge of Six Boroughs Management. Hodge is being honoured for her long-standing contribution to the industry, including her work with artists such as Kasey Chambers, Andy Golledge and Denvah. Her career reflects the evolution of Australian artist management from domestic touring circuits to international recognition.
The 2026 nominees span a wide cross-section of the industry, highlighting both established leaders and emerging talent shaping the next generation.
Manager Of The Year Presented By White Sky
Aidan McLaren & Joe Miles, Weird Fishes
Roster, Boy & Bear, The Dreggs, Pete Murray, Steph Strings, Tim Hart, RAGEFLOWER
Alastair Burns, Heartstop Music
Roster, Folk Bitch Trio, Marlon Williams
Caleb Williams, UNIFIED Music Group
Roster, Radhika Das, Jahnavi Harrison, Bodyjar, The Amity Affliction, Premanjali, Violent
Soho, Co-Manager
Dan Nascimento, UNIFIED Music Group
Roster, Ocean Alley, Jack Botts
Simone Ubaldi & Andrew Parisi, Sundowner Artists
Roster, Amyl And The Sniffers, Grace Cummings, The Gnomes, Girl And Girl, Nice Biscuit, Consultant Managers, Baby Cool, Consultant Managers
Breakthrough Manager Of The Year Presented By DMT Law Firm
Ashlyn & Ken Dinsdale, Goldspur Entertainment
Roster, Mack Geiger, Briana Dinsdale
Christopher Kevin Au, 24 Karat Enterprises
Roster, POSSESHOT, SPEED, Co-Manager, Shady Nasty, Co-Manager, FUKHED, Co-Manager
Jade Nazareth, One Louder
Roster, Matthew Ifield
Melody Forghani, Twnty Three MGMT
Roster, Shady Nasty, Co-Manager, These New South Whales, Stella Bridie, Parissa Tosif, Ashwarya, Lead Manager, GAUCI, Co-Manager, Dogworld, Co-Manager
Nick Lynagh, UNIFIED Music Group
Roster, Wade Forster, Co-Manager, Brad Cox, Co-Manager, ISHAN, Co-Manager
Emerging Manager Of The Year Presented By PPCA
Ali Tomoana, Soul Has No Tempo
Roster, Miss Kaninna
Beau Somers, BASE LEVEL ONE
Roster, Dear Seattle, Lucky, STUMPS, Fletcher Matthews
Darcy O’Brien, Wildfire Music Management
Roster, Go-Jo, Yes Boone, Ullah
Hugh Cruickshank, moretocome entertainment
Roster, Velvet Trip, Le Shiv
Rick Bridgman, Good Intent
Roster, Close Counters, Fool Nelson
Community Engagement Award Presented By The Orchard
Ali Tomoana, Soul Has No Tempo
Roster, Miss Kaninna
Greg Carey, Grow Yourself Up / Ripple Effect
Roster, The Rubens, Mia Wray, Cloud Control, Urthboy, Rob Amoruso, Pip Norman, Miiesha
Laura Semple, Hunger Digital
Roster, Dirty Versachi, Dyan Tai, GUARD, Kit Genesis, Lara Villani
Tani Webb, First Nations Focus (FNFocus)
Roster, FLEWNT, INKABEE, Taija
Nominees were selected through consultation with a judging panel made up of senior figures from across the Australian and international music sectors. The diversity of this year’s finalists reflects the strength of the local industry, particularly as Australian artists continue to expand their reach through streaming platforms, international touring and sync opportunities.
Hosting the 2026 event is Matt Okine, one of Australia’s most recognisable media personalities. Okine’s career spans stand-up comedy, television, radio and writing. His semi-autobiographical series The Other Guy became a breakout success on Stan, earning AACTA nominations, while his recent work on the reboot of Mother And Son for the ABC further cemented his reputation as a multi-platform storyteller.
Okine also maintains a strong connection to music audiences through radio, currently co-hosting All Day Breakfast on the Listnr platform alongside Alex Dyson. His earlier tenure on triple j’s Breakfast show introduced him to a national audience of music fans, making him a natural fit for an event celebrating the people behind Australia’s artists.
The AAM Awards will take place at Crowbar in Sydney on April 29. The invite-only event is expected to bring together managers, artists and industry executives for an afternoon of recognition and live performances.
Since its inception, the AAM Awards have helped raise the profile of artist management as a profession, acknowledging the business acumen and creative insight required to sustain long-term careers in music. As the industry continues to shift, with new revenue models and global competition, the role of the manager remains central to navigating change and building enduring success.
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