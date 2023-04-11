 ABBA Pay Tribute Guitarist Lasse Wellander - Noise11.com
Lasse Wellander ABBA

Lasse Wellander from his website

ABBA Pay Tribute Guitarist Lasse Wellander

by Paul Cashmere on April 11, 2023

in News

ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander has died at age 70 after a battle with cancer.

In a join statement, the four members of ABBA said, “Lasse was a dear friend, a fun guy, and a superb guitarist. The importance of his creative input in the recording studio, as well as his rock-solid guitar work on stage was immense.

“We mourn his tragic and premature death and remember the kind words, the sense of humor, the smiling face, (and) the musical brilliance of the man who played such an integral role in the ABBA story. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.”

Lasse’s first session with ABBA was in October 1974 for ‘Intermezzo No. 1’ an ‘Crazy World’. He then became the main guitarist for the albums and toured with them in 1975, 1977, 1979 and 1980.

Lasse also worked with Benny and Bjorn on the Chess musical, the two Mamma Mia soundtracks and Agnetha’s solo albums ‘Wrap Your Arms Around Me’ (1983) and ‘My Colouring Book’ (2004). He was also the guitarist for the last ABBA album ‘Voyage’ in 2021.

Lasse also has seven solo albums to his name and had a solo hit in 1992 with an instrumental version of ‘Anthem’ from Chess.

In 2005, he received the Albin Hagström Memorial Award from The Royal Swedish Academy of Music and, in 2018, the Swedish Musicians Union’s prestigious special prize Studioräven Award for his work as a session musician.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ian Bairnson of Pilot from ian's website
Ian Bairnson Of Pilot Dies Aged 69

Ian Bairnson, the one-time guitarist for Pilot, has died at age 69.

3 seconds ago
John Farnham Finding The Voice
John Farnham Finding The Voice Trailer Premieres and Soundtrack Album Is Also Coming

A trailer for the upcoming document ‘John Farnham: Finding The Voice’ by Poppy Stockell has premiered as well as a opening date for May 18, 2023.

1 hour ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Plays First Shows of 2023 In Japan

Bob Dylan has performed his first shows for 2023 with three performances at Festival Hall, Osaka, Japan.

4 hours ago
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash Claims David Crosby Dies After Bout of Covid

Graham Nash has claimed David Crosby died amid a bout of Covid-19.

8 hours ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sir Brian May Hints At New Music for Queen

Brian May has hinted Queen might release new music with Adam Lambert one day.

11 hours ago
Phil Collins Not Dead Yet Melbourne photo Noise11.com
Mike Rutherford Says Last Genesis Show Was Bizarre

Mike Rutherford says Genesis' final show felt "bizarre" and "emotional".

14 hours ago
David Bowie by Ros O'Gorman
David Bowie Previously Unreleased Version of ‘Let’s Dance’ Coming for MusiCares

Gala Music has announced a partnership with Larry Dvoskin – a multi-faceted music professional and philanthropist who has written/produced songs for the likes of David Bowie, Robert Plant, Bono, Beach Boys, and more – to release a limited series of David Bowie inspired digital collectibles; giving fans access to a never-before-heard version of the icon’s 1983 hit “Let’s Dance.”

4 days ago