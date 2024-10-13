 'ABBA: The Movie' Reclassified PG in the UK - Noise11.com

ABBA The Movie trailer

‘ABBA: The Movie’ Reclassified PG in the UK

by Music-News.com on October 14, 2024

in News

Abba: The Movie has been upgraded to PG for its commentary about Agnetha Faltskog’s bottom.

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has changed the film’s rating from a U to a PG because of its “mild sex references” and “language”.

The movie follows a fictional radio DJ as he tries to get an interview with the quartet – which also includes Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – during the band’s 1977 sellout tour of Australia.

Among the scenes highlighted by the BBFC are two sequences when members of the band express “rueful amusement” about the press’s preoccupation with Ms Faltskog’s bottom, two years after she won the Rear of the Year award.

The board said some people might find the language “discriminatory”.

It has produced new parental guidance for the film 47 years after its release, drawing attention to the use of the words “bloody”, “God” and “hell” as well as an excerpt from the Swedish band’s song When I Kissed The Teacher.

The board also highlighted a conversation between band members when they referred to press reports about them ordering a “kinky velvet bed”.

Parents are alerted to cigarette smoking in the film and a conversation when band members tell a reporter they don’t use drugs.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as:

Related Posts

Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA
Björn Ulvaeus Marries Christina Sas In Copenhagen

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus has married Christina Sas in a ceremony in Copenhagen, Denmark.

September 22, 2024
ABBA The Singles The First Fifty Years
ABBA Update 1982 ‘The Singles: The First Ten Years’ of With ‘The Singles: The First Fifty Years’

ABBA will give their Greatest Hits collections an update adding ‘Voyage’ tracks to the best of for ‘The Singles: The First Fifty Years’ coming in October.

September 15, 2024
Abba regroup in 2016
ABBA Receive Swedish Knighthoods

The four members of beloved Swedish pop act ABBA have received the Swedish version of a knighthood.

June 2, 2024
Abba
Benny From ABBA Performs ‘Waterloo’ for Pianos in Europe

Benny from ABBA performed a piano only version of the ABBA classic ‘Waterloo’ on a piano in Stockholm, synched to pianos in London, Berlin and Warsaw.

April 13, 2024
IMAGE ABBA Digital Portrait Credit Industrial Light & Magic
ABBA ‘Voyage’ To Head To Las Vegas

ABBA are reportedly poised to ink a multi-million-dollar deal to bring 'ABBA Voyage' to Las Vegas.

April 3, 2024
Sydney Harbour Bridge and Abba
BBC To Screen Rare ABBA Footage

ABBA footage previously thought to be lost will be aired as part of the BBC's celebrations of the 50th anniversary of ABBA's Eurovision win.

March 19, 2024
IMAGE ABBA Digital Portrait Credit Industrial Light & Magic
ABBA Voyage Earned $410 Million For City of London

The ‘ABBA Voyage’ avatar concert is said to have earned the City of London a money money money $410 million windfall in its first year.

December 27, 2023