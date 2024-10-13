'ABBA: The Movie' Reclassified PG in the UK - Noise11.com

Abba: The Movie has been upgraded to PG for its commentary about Agnetha Faltskog’s bottom.

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has changed the film’s rating from a U to a PG because of its “mild sex references” and “language”.

The movie follows a fictional radio DJ as he tries to get an interview with the quartet – which also includes Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – during the band’s 1977 sellout tour of Australia.

Among the scenes highlighted by the BBFC are two sequences when members of the band express “rueful amusement” about the press’s preoccupation with Ms Faltskog’s bottom, two years after she won the Rear of the Year award.

The board said some people might find the language “discriminatory”.

It has produced new parental guidance for the film 47 years after its release, drawing attention to the use of the words “bloody”, “God” and “hell” as well as an excerpt from the Swedish band’s song When I Kissed The Teacher.

The board also highlighted a conversation between band members when they referred to press reports about them ordering a “kinky velvet bed”.

Parents are alerted to cigarette smoking in the film and a conversation when band members tell a reporter they don’t use drugs.

