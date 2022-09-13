 Aboriginal Elder and Great Australian Uncle Jack Charles Has Died At Age 79 - Noise11.com

Uncle Jack Charles photo by Ros O'Gorman

Aboriginal Elder and Great Australian Uncle Jack Charles Has Died At Age 79

by Paul Cashmere on September 13, 2022

in News

Aboriginal elder, actor and musician Uncle Jack Charles has died at the age of 79.

Jack Charles was best known for his work in ‘The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith’ (1978) and also acted in ‘Bedevil’ (1993), ‘Blackfellas’ (1993) and more recently was the voice of the Frilled-Neck Lizard in the Netflix kids movie ‘Back in the Outback’.

Uncle jack’s biography ‘Jack Charles: Born-Again Blakfella’ was published in 2020 and shortlisted for the 2020 Biography Book of the Year. In 2014, Uncle Jack was the first Indigenous recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from Victoria’s Green Room Awards. He was named Victorian Senior of the Year in 2015 and he also received the Red Ochre Award from the Australia Arts Council in 2019.

Jack Charles is credited with establishing Indigenous theatre in Australia. In 1971 he established the theatre Nindethana at the Pram Factory in Melbourne.

Uncle Jack recently suffered a stroke. He passed away at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Archie Roach and Uncle Jack Charles photo by Ros O’Gorman

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , ,

Related Posts

Gene Simmons and Scott Dorsey
Scott Dorsey Joins The Langham Hotel Group

Music impresario Scott Dorsey has picked up a new client - The Langham Hotel Group.

2 mins ago
Andrew Stockdale, Wolfmother, 2013, Music Bowl, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Gene Simmons’ Son Nick Simmons Joins Wolfmother At Gold Coast Show

Gene Simmons’ son Nick made an appearance with Wolfmother at the KISS concert on the Gold Coast on 10 September.

1 hour ago
Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Victoria’s Falls Festival Moves To Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Victoria’s Fall Festival planned for Birregurra has been moved to the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne because of objections from the locals.

2 hours ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Duane McDonald Sells Out One Mornington Red Hot Summer And Adds A Second

With the first Paul Kelly headlined Red Hot Summer in Mornington now sold out, a second date has been added for January 15.

1 day ago
Beeb Birtles, Glenn Shorrock and Graeham Goble aka BSG
Little River Band First 10 Albums Finally Remastered and Expanded

The Little River Band’s classic catalogue is final set for expansion and reissues and two new compilations will also be released.

3 days ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer Adds Second Bribie Island Show

Duane McDonald’s 2023 season of Red Hot Summer has registered a sell-out Sandstone Point Hotel show at Bribie Island with a second shows now on sale for 30 April.

4 days ago
Judith Durham Memorial
The Seekers ‘Carry Me’ Tops iTunes Chart

In a fitting tribute to the legendary Judith Durham, ‘Carry Me’, the new and final song for The Seekers, has reached number one on Australia’s iTunes chart.

5 days ago