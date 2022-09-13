Aboriginal Elder and Great Australian Uncle Jack Charles Has Died At Age 79 - Noise11.com

Aboriginal elder, actor and musician Uncle Jack Charles has died at the age of 79.

Jack Charles was best known for his work in ‘The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith’ (1978) and also acted in ‘Bedevil’ (1993), ‘Blackfellas’ (1993) and more recently was the voice of the Frilled-Neck Lizard in the Netflix kids movie ‘Back in the Outback’.

Uncle jack’s biography ‘Jack Charles: Born-Again Blakfella’ was published in 2020 and shortlisted for the 2020 Biography Book of the Year. In 2014, Uncle Jack was the first Indigenous recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from Victoria’s Green Room Awards. He was named Victorian Senior of the Year in 2015 and he also received the Red Ochre Award from the Australia Arts Council in 2019.

Jack Charles is credited with establishing Indigenous theatre in Australia. In 1971 he established the theatre Nindethana at the Pram Factory in Melbourne.

Uncle Jack recently suffered a stroke. He passed away at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Archie Roach and Uncle Jack Charles photo by Ros O’Gorman

