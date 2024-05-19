AC/DC Kick Off Power Up Tour In Germany #Setlist - Noise11.com

On so it begins, AC/DC are back on tour for 2024 with the Power Up world tour kicking off in lesser-known location of Gelsenkirchen, Germany on Friday (17 May 2024).

Why Gelsenkirchen? AC/DC have a habit of always starting their tours in a remote location. Reason: Less media, less review and more options for them to tweak the tour. (The first show of the Rock Or Bust tour in 2015 was in Arnhem, the Netherlands, a city near the Germany with a population of 150,000.

There were no surprises with the setlist. There were exactly the same songs and same amount of songs as there were for Power Trip at Indio, California on 7 October 2023. There was just a bit of shuffling with ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ moving up, ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ moving down and ‘Rock and Roll Train’ changing a few places.

AC/DC 2024 has Chris Chaney on Bass and Matt Laug on Drums with Brian Johnson on Vocals, Stevie Young on Rhythm Guitar and Angus Young on Lead Guitar. Cliff Williams performed at Power Trip in 2023 but has decided not to go on this tour. Bass player Chris Chaney was a member of Jane’s Addiction, Alanis Morissette’s band and Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders. Matt Laug has also played with Alanis as well as Slash and Alice Cooper.

AC/DC Setlist , Germany, 17 May 2024

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Back in Black (from Back In Black, 1980)

Demon Fire (from Power Up, 2020)

Shot Down in Flames (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Thunderstruck (from The Razor’s Edge, 1990)

Have a Drink on Me (from Back In Black, 1980)

Hells Bells (from Back In Black, 1980)

Shot in the Dark (from Power Up, 2020)

Stiff Upper Lip (from Stiff Upper Lip, 2000)

You Shook Me All Night Long (from Back In Black, 1980)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Train (from Black Ice, 2008)

Shoot to Thrill (from Back In Black, 1980)

Sin City (from Powerage, 1978)

Givin the Dog a Bone (from Back In Black, 1980)

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (from Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)

Dog Eat Dog (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

High Voltage (from TNT, 1975)

Hell Ain’t a Bad Place to Be (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Riff Raff (from Powerage, 1978)

Highway to Hell (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Whole Lotta Rosie (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Let There Be Rock (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

TNT (from TNT, 1975)

For Those About To Rock (from For Those About To Rock, 1981)

Tour dates:

May 17 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena *

May 21 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins Arena *

May 25 – Reggio Emilia, Italy, RCF Arena

May 29 – Seville, Spain, La Cartuja Stadium

June 05 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Johan Cruyff Arena

June 09 – Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium *

June 12 – Munich, Germany, Olympic Stadium *

June 16 – Dresden, Germany, Messe *

June 23 – Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

June 26 – Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

June 29 – Zurich, Switzerland, Letzigrund Stadium

July 03 – London, England, Wembley Stadium

July 07 – London, England, Wembley Stadium

July 13 – Hockenheim, Germany, Ring *

July 17 – Stuttgart, Germany, Wasen *

July 21 – Bratislava, Slovakia, Old Airport

July 27 – Nuremberg, Germany, Zeppelinfeld *

July 31 – Hannover, Germany, Messe *

August 09 – Dessel, Belgium, Festivalpark Stenehei

August 13 – Paris, France, Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

August 17 – Dublin, Ireland, Croke Park **

Dates from the rest of the world are yet to be announced.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

