AC/DC Resume Live Shows With the Power Up Tour for 2025 - Noise11.com

Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman

AC/DC Resume Live Shows With the Power Up Tour for 2025

by Paul Cashmere on April 11, 2025

in News

AC/DC have played their first show for 2025 in Minneapolis. There are no surprises, no songs were added or dropped. The first show of 2025 mirrored the last show of 2024.

AC/DC have announced North America and European dates so far for 2025. We are still hopeful of a possible Christmas tour later in the year for Australia.

The North American dates go through to 28 May with the last show in Cleveland. After a month off, the European tour starts in Prague in 26 June with dates through to 21 August in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The AC/DC setlist from Minneapolis was:

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Back in Black (from Back In Black, 1980)
Demon Fire (from Power Up, 2020)
Shot Down in Flames (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Thunderstruck (from The Razor’s Edge, 1990)
Have a Drink on Me (from Back In Black, 1980)
Hells Bells (from Back In Black, 1980)
Shot in the Dark (from Power Up, 2020)
Stiff Upper Lip (from Stiff Upper Lip, 2000)
Highway to Hell (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Shoot to Thrill (from Back In Black, 1980)
Sin City (from Powerage, 1978)
Rock ‘n’ Roll Train (from Black Ice, 2008)
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (from Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)
High Voltage (from TNT, 1975)
Riff Raff (from Powerage, 1978)
You Shook Me All Night Long (from Back In Black, 1980)
Whole Lotta Rosie (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)
Let There Be Rock (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

TNT (from TNT, 1975)
For Those About To Rock (from For Those About To Rock, 1981)

The next AC/DC show is Monday 14 April in Dallas.

