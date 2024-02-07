 AC/DC Tease Comeback Tour On Their Socials - Noise11.com
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

AC/DC Tease Comeback Tour On Their Socials

by Paul Cashmere on February 7, 2024

in News

AC/DC hit the socials this week to tease the impending comeback tour announcement.

The socials have the message ‘Are You Ready’ to the tune of ‘Are You Ready’ from 1990’s ‘The Razors Edge’ album.

AC/DC’s Powertrip show in Indio California was the first time the band had played since 2016.

AC/DC setlist 7 October 2023, Indio California

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Back in Black (from Back In Black, 1980)
Demon Fire (from Power Up, 2020)
Shot Down in Flames (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Thunderstruck (from The Razor’s Edge, 1990)
Have a Drink on Me (from Back In Black, 1980)
Hells Bells (from Back In Black, 1980)
Shot in the Dark (from Power Up, 2020)
Stiff Upper Lip (from Stiff Upper Lip, 2000)
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (from Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)
Shoot to Thrill (from Back In Black, 1980)
Sin City (from Powerage, 1978)
Givin the Dog a Bone (from Back In Black, 1980)
Rock ‘n’ Roll Train (from Black Ice, 2008)
You Shook Me All Night Long (from Back In Black, 1980)
Dog Eat Dog (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)
High Voltage (from TNT, 1975)
Hell Ain’t a Bad Place to Be (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)
Riff Raff (from Powerage, 1978)
Highway to Hell (from Highway To Hell, 1979)
Whole Lotta Rosie (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)
Let There Be Rock (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

TNT (from TNT, 1975)
For Those About To Rock (from For Those About To Rock, 1981)

The most recent AC/DC album ‘Power Up’ was released during the Covid pandemic in 2020 and the band didn’t get to tour it.

Expect the 2024/2025 AC/DC World tour dates will be the long overdue Power Up dates. It’s unlikely we will have new music to go with the tour.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Has A Brand New Radio Show

Alice Cooper has returned to radio with 'Alice’s Attic'.

24 mins ago
Deep Purple Machine Head 2024
Deep Purple ‘Machine Head’ Has Been Remixed By Dweezil Zappa

Deep Purple will reissue their classic ‘Machine Head’ album remixed by Dweezil Zappa.

1 hour ago
Kevin Borich performs at the Melbourne Guitar Show Caulfield Racetrack on Saturday 6 August. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kevin Borich And Joe Walsh Go Back 40 Years

Kevin Borich has a 40-year history with Joe Walsh dating back to the 80s when they were Party Boys together.

2 hours ago
Wayne Kramer Facebook profile pic
Wayne Kramer of MC5 Has Died At Age 75

Wayne Kramer, co-founder and guitarist for the legendary MC5, has died at the age of 75.

4 days ago
James Ryan and Jimmy Cupples Zeppelin Unledded
Led Zep Lives With Cupples and Ryan Doing Plant and Page Zeppelin Unledded

Jimmy Cupples and James Ryan along with King Canyon with Middle Eastern Instrumentalist Trio Alwan will kick off the ‘Zeppelin Unledded The Page and Plant Years’.

5 days ago
Billy Joel at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Billy Joel Premieres ‘Turn The Lights Back On’

‘Turn The Lights Back On’, the first new music from Billy since 2007, has premiered.

5 days ago
Bruce and Adele Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen’s Mother Adele Springsteen Dies at Age 98

Adele Springsteen, the mother of Bruce Springsteen, has died at age 98.

5 days ago