AC/DC Tease Comeback Tour On Their Socials - Noise11.com

AC/DC hit the socials this week to tease the impending comeback tour announcement.

The socials have the message ‘Are You Ready’ to the tune of ‘Are You Ready’ from 1990’s ‘The Razors Edge’ album.

AC/DC’s Powertrip show in Indio California was the first time the band had played since 2016.

AC/DC setlist 7 October 2023, Indio California

If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Back in Black (from Back In Black, 1980)

Demon Fire (from Power Up, 2020)

Shot Down in Flames (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Thunderstruck (from The Razor’s Edge, 1990)

Have a Drink on Me (from Back In Black, 1980)

Hells Bells (from Back In Black, 1980)

Shot in the Dark (from Power Up, 2020)

Stiff Upper Lip (from Stiff Upper Lip, 2000)

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (from Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, 1976)

Shoot to Thrill (from Back In Black, 1980)

Sin City (from Powerage, 1978)

Givin the Dog a Bone (from Back In Black, 1980)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Train (from Black Ice, 2008)

You Shook Me All Night Long (from Back In Black, 1980)

Dog Eat Dog (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

High Voltage (from TNT, 1975)

Hell Ain’t a Bad Place to Be (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Riff Raff (from Powerage, 1978)

Highway to Hell (from Highway To Hell, 1979)

Whole Lotta Rosie (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

Let There Be Rock (from Let There Be Rock, 1977)

TNT (from TNT, 1975)

For Those About To Rock (from For Those About To Rock, 1981)

The most recent AC/DC album ‘Power Up’ was released during the Covid pandemic in 2020 and the band didn’t get to tour it.

Expect the 2024/2025 AC/DC World tour dates will be the long overdue Power Up dates. It’s unlikely we will have new music to go with the tour.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

