AC/DC To Reissue The Original Australian Editions of ‘High Voltage’ and ‘TNT’ - Noise11.com

AC/DC To Reissue The Original Australian Editions of ‘High Voltage’ and ‘TNT’

by Paul Cashmere on May 15, 2024

AC/DC’s first two albums, ‘High Voltage’ and ‘TNT’, only ever released in Australia’, will be reissued on vinyl as of May 16 as part of the 50th anniversary Gold editions.

AC/DC announced on their socials:

The original 1975 Australian versions of High Voltage and T.N.T., are being reissued on vinyl and will be available only at the AC/DC Dive Bars this Summer, starting in Gelsenkirchen on May 16. These albums were never before released outside of Australia. Limited quantities available so only one of each title per customer. Visit the High Voltage Dive Bars and get them while you can!

The first two AC/DC albums were released in 1975 in Australia nine months apart. The first American album, a compilation of the two Australian records, was released on 30 April, 1976. The album failed to chart in both the USA and UK, peaking at no. 146 in America.

AC/DC’s first USA hit album was the ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ album, released seven months later in the USA on 12 November 1976. It reached no. 3 in America.

The two original Australian album are currently not available for streaming and AC/DC have not announced new CD editions of the titles.

High Voltage tracklisting:

Side one:

Baby, Please Don’t Go
She’s Got Balls
Little Lover
Stick Around

Side two:

Soul Stripper
You Ain’t Got a Hold on Me
Love Song
Show Business

‘TNT’, the second AC/DC album, was released in December 1975 in Australia. It featured nine songs including a re-recording of the first AC/DC single ‘Can I Sit Next To You Girl’ originally sung by Dave Evans and this one with Bon Scott.

TNT tracklisting:

Side one:

It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)
Rock ‘n’ Roll Singer
The Jack
Live Wire

Side two:

T.N.T.
Rocker
Can I Sit Next to You Girl
High Voltage
School Days

The American debuted titled ‘High Voltage’ was a compilation of the first two Australian albums with ‘Little Lover’ and ‘She’s Got Balls’ for the first Au album and the rest from the second.

American High Voltage album tracklisting:

It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) (edited version)
Rock ‘n’ Roll Singer
The Jack
Live Wire
T.N.T.
Can I Sit Next to You Girl
Little Lover
She’s Got Balls
High Voltage (edited version)

