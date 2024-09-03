 Adele Breaks A Couple Of Records In Germany - Noise11.com
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images supplied by Live Nation

Adele Breaks A Couple Of Records In Germany

by Music-News.com on September 4, 2024

in News

Adele broke a pair of records with her Munich residency.

Adele just completed a 10-date stint at her custom-built arena in Messe in Riem, and she smashed the record for the most people at a residency outside of Las Vegas; having sold a whopping 730,000 tickets.

The Guinness World Records also confirmed that the Adele had “the largest continuous outdoor LED screen” at her open-air shows.

Joanne Brent, the official adjudicator for the Guinness World Records, said: “It is an immense honour to present the iconic Adele with this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title.

“While Adele is no stranger to holding multiple records for her music, this achievement stands apart, celebrating her remarkable vision for the ‘Adele in Munich’ residency.

“The bespoke visual effects, tailored to each song, truly elevated the performance adding an undeniable ‘wow’ factor. It was a perfect complement to the unparalleled artistry of Adele. She is OFFICIALLY AMAZING.”

Not only did fans get to see Adele’s epic set, but they were able to experience ‘Adele World’, which boasted the ‘I Drink Wine’ bar, rides, a British pub and much more.

Adele is now preparing to take an “incredibly long” break after she concludes her Las Vegas residency.

Adele has 10 dates to complete of her ‘Weekends with Adele’ series at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and once she exits the stage on November 23, she will be embarking on a lengthy hiatus.

In a TikTok clip, she told the crowd at her final date of her Germany residency in Munich last Saturday (31.08.24): “I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time.

“And I will hold you dear in my heart.”

The superstar has said she is planning to take things easy and spend quality time with her sports agent partner Rich Paul, 43, and her 11-year-old son Angelo – whom she has with ex-spouse Simon Konecki.

She told German outlet ZDF: “I don’t have any plans for new music, at all.

“I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

