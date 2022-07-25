Adele To Return To Las Vegas - Noise11.com

Adele has finally unveiled the rescheduled dates of her postponed Las Vegas residency.

Adele announced in January that she was postponing her residency, which was due to run from later that month until April, because the show wasn’t ready.

She finally released the rescheduled dates on Monday, revealing that her Weekends with Adele show will kick off on 18 November and run through until 25 March 2023 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

In an Instagram post, Adele promised to give her fans “the absolute best” to make up for the delay.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” she wrote. “But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!

“Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you (heart emoji) Adele.”

All of the 24 previously postponed performances have been rescheduled, while eight new shows have been added.

During a recent interview on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Adele said she stood by her decision to postpone the shows but admitted she was “devastated” and felt like “a shell of a person for a couple of months” afterwards because she had let her fans down.

