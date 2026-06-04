AEG Presents To Take Over Emo's Austin Space For New Austin Venue - Noise11 Music News

AEG Presents has announced it will take over operations of the venue currently known as Emo’s Austin from 1 January 2027, adding a second Austin venue to its growing Texas portfolio and signalling a major investment in the city’s live music infrastructure.

by Paul Cashmere

The Los Angeles based promoter confirmed it will assume control of the 1,700-capacity venue at 2015 E. Riverside Drive after the current lease concludes. Before reopening the room under a new name in early 2027, AEG plans to undertake a substantial renovation program that will include upgrades to sound and lighting systems, backstage facilities, artist dressing rooms, bars and audience amenities.

The development is significant for Austin’s live music ecosystem because it gives AEG control of two venues on the city’s rapidly developing East Riverside corridor. The company is already constructing a separate 4,000-capacity venue at nearby 4700 E. Riverside Drive as part of the large scale River Park mixed-use development.

Together, the two venues will allow AEG to host artists at different stages of their careers while strengthening Austin’s position as a key stop on North American touring circuits.

“Austin has long been one of the great music cities in the world, and we are excited to continue expanding our presence here,” AEG Presents Southwest Region Vice President Robin Phillips said in a statement.

“Opening a new venue in the Emo’s space gives us the opportunity to welcome more artists, bring more shows to the market and create even more ways for fans to experience live music in the city.”

AEG said further details regarding the venue’s new name, booking strategy and opening schedule will be announced at a later date. The company has already indicated that the smaller room will complement rather than compete directly with the larger venue currently under construction nearby.

According to Phillips, the acquisition was not originally part of AEG’s long-term strategy but developed through discussions with property owner Presidium, the developer behind the River Park project. Presidium controls both the existing Emo’s site and the land where AEG’s new venue is being built.

Importantly, the transaction does not involve the purchase of Emo’s itself. The Emo’s brand remains under the ownership of C3 Presents and Live Nation Entertainment, which have confirmed plans to relocate the venue to a new downtown Austin location.

The move represents another chapter in the long and often debated history of one of Austin’s most recognisable music venues. Emo’s was founded in 1992 after originating as a Houston punk club. The venue became synonymous with Austin’s alternative music culture during its years on Red River Street, hosting countless local and international acts while serving as a cornerstone venue during South by Southwest.

That original chapter ended in 2011 when the Red River location closed. Later that year, Emo’s reopened at its current East Riverside address, occupying the former Back Room venue. C3 Presents acquired the business in 2013 before Live Nation took a controlling interest in C3 in 2014.

While the Riverside era helped keep the brand alive, some Austin music fans continued to view the original Red River location as the venue’s cultural high point. A recent documentary chronicling Emo’s history revisited the impact the club had on Austin’s music identity and documented the transition from its original home to the larger Eastside facility.

Phillips acknowledged the emotional connection many Austinites have with the venue’s history but suggested the city’s musical legacy extends beyond any single building.

“The one on Sixth and Red River was super special to me. Some of the best shows I ever went to were there,” Phillips said. “I do feel like it’s definitely an important part of Austin’s history.”

She added that there was “no weirdness or any bad blood” surrounding the transition and expressed respect for the role Emo’s has played in Austin’s music community.

For its part, Emo’s has encouraged fans to celebrate the final months of the Riverside era before its final scheduled shows in December. The venue said it is developing a new downtown location that will honour its punk rock roots while incorporating modern amenities expected by contemporary audiences.

The transition reflects broader changes occurring across Austin’s entertainment sector, where population growth, redevelopment projects and increased competition among major promoters are reshaping the city’s live music landscape. Whether longtime fans embrace AEG’s reimagining of the venue remains to be seen, but the company is clearly betting that Austin’s reputation as a global music destination can support an expanded network of professionally operated concert spaces.

With renovations scheduled to begin after the current Emo’s closes at the end of 2026, both AEG and Emo’s are expected to reveal further details about their respective plans in the months ahead. For Austin music fans, 2027 will usher in both the end of one era and the beginning of another.

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