Aerosmith To Release Carrier Spanning Greatest Hits - Noise11.com

Aerosmith have a career spanning Greater Hits on the way ahead of their Peace Out final tour with The Black Crowes.

Configurations include:

AEROSMITH.COM – Official Store only:

1CD Exclusive Cover Variant (18 tracks)

2LP Numbered Limited Edition w/Exclusive Cover Variant (20 tracks)

4LP Super Deluxe Edition on 180g custom color vinyl, premium book-style sleeves and 4 black and white lithos (44 tracks)

ALL MAJOR RETAILERS:

1 LP Standard Edition (10 tracks)

1CD Standard Edition (18 tracks)

3CD Expanded Edition (44 tracks)

2LP Standard Edition black vinyl (20 tracks)

4LP Deluxe Edition on 180g black vinyl in a slipcase w/book (44 tracks)

1CD

1. Mama Kin

2. Dream On

3. Same Old Song And Dance [single version]

4. Walk This Way

5. Sweet Emotion

6. Back In The Saddle

7. Draw The Line

8. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

9. Angel [single version]

10. Rag Doll [live]

11. Water Song / Janie’s Got A Gun

12. What It Takes [CHR single edit]

13. Going Down / Love In An Elevator

14. Crazy [radio edit]

15. Livin’ On The Edge [CHR edit]

16. Cryin’

17. Pink

18. I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing

3CD

Disc One

1. Dream On

2. Lord Of The Thighs

3. Same Old Song And Dance [single version]

4. Train Kept A-Rollin’

5. S.O.S. (Too Bad)

6. Seasons Of Wither

7. Walk This Way

8. Big Ten Inch Record

9. Adam’s Apple

10. Sweet Emotion

11. Toys In The Attic

12. Combination

13. Nobody’s Fault

14. Home Tonight

Disc Two

1. Back In The Saddle

2. Last Child

3. Bright Light Fright

4. Draw The Line

5. Kings And Queens [single version]

6. Let The Music Do The Talking

7. Walk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.

8. Hangman Jury

9. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

10. Rag Doll [live]

11. Angel [single version]

12. Monkey On My Back

13. What It Takes [CHR single edit]

14. Water Song/Janie’s Got A Gun

15. Going Down / Love In An Elevator

Disc Three

1. The Other Side

2. Livin’ On The Edge [CHR edit]

3. Amazing [CHR single edit]

4. Get A Grip

5. Cryin’

6. Eat The Rich

7. Crazy [radio edit]

8. Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)

9. Pink

10. Nine Lives

11. I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing

12. Jaded

13. We All Fall Down

14. Just Push Play [Radio Remix]

1LP

Side A

1. Dream On

2. Sweet Emotion

3. Walk This Way

4. Water Song / Janie’s Got A Gun

5. Cryin’

Side B

1. Livin On The Edge [CHR Edit]

2. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

3. Rag Doll [Live]

4. Crazy [radio edit]

5. I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing

2LP

Side A

1. Mama Kin

2. Dream On

3. Same Old Song And Dance [single version]

4. Seasons Of Wither

5. Walk This Way

Side B

1. Sweet Emotion

2. Back In The Saddle

3. Draw The Line

4. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

5. Angel [Single Version]

Side C

1. Rag Doll [live]

2. Water Song / Janie’s Got A Gun

3. What It Takes [CHR single edit]

4. Love In An Elevator

5. Crazy [Radio Edit]

Side D

1. Livin’ On The Edge [CHR edit]

2. Cryin’

3. Pink

4. I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing

5. Jaded

4LP

Side A

1. Mama Kin

2. Dream On

3. Lord Of The Thighs

4. Same Old Song And Dance [single version]

5. Train Kept A-Rollin’

6. S.O.S. (Too Bad)

Side B

1. Seasons Of Wither

2. Walk This Way

3. Big Ten Inch Record

4. Adam’s Apple

5. Sweet Emotion

6. Toys In The Attic

Side C

1. Back In The Saddle

2. Last Child

3. Combination

4. Nobody’s Fault

5. Home Tonight

6. Bright Light Fright

Side D

1. Draw The Line

2. Kings And Queens [single version]

3. Let The Music Do The Talking

4. Walk This Way with RUN-D.M.C.

5. Hangman Jury

Side E

1. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

2. Rag Doll [Live]

3. Angel [Single Version]

4. Monkey On My Back

5. What It Takes [CHR Single Edit]

Side F

1. Water Song / Janie’s Got A Gun

2. Love In An Elevator

3. The Other Side

4. Get A Grip

5. Amazing [CHR Single Edit]

Side G

1. Livin’ On The Edge [CHR Edit]

2. Cryin’

3. Eat The Rich

4. Crazy [Radio Edit]

5. Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)

Side H

1. Pink

2. Nine Lives

3. I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing

4. Jaded

5. Just Push Play [Radio Remix]

6. We All Fall Down

AEROSMITH PEACE OUT™ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Wed Sep 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mon Sep 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sun Sep 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Wed Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Oct 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Oct 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

Mon Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sun Oct 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Nov 01 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Arena

Sat Nov 04 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Nov 07 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Nov 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Thu Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sat Nov 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tue Nov 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 01 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Thu Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sun Dec 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Dec 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Jan 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Sun Jan 07 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Wed Jan 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Jan 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Tue Jan 16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Fri Jan 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jan 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Fri Jan 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Noise11.com

