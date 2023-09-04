 AFL Officially Confirm KISS To Perform At Grand Final - Noise11.com
AFL Officially Confirm KISS To Perform At Grand Final

by Paul Cashmere on September 4, 2023

in News

In what has been the worst kept secret of 2023, KISS have finally been confirmed to perform at the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne.

In a statement KISS said it was an honour to perform on the AFL’s biggest day of the year. “We will be performing at the 2023 AFL Grand Final. We cannot wait to create rock ‘n’ roll history playing at the iconic MCG in Melbourne for one last time.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be to be performing in front of 100,000 footy fans at the biggest and best sporting event in the country! Be ready to ROCK as we’ll be coming full throttle into the ‘G. See you for that One Day in September!”
KISS are returning to Australia for one final Australian concert in Sydney in October 7. The AFL pre-game performance is about a 15 minute spot.

In 2022, Robbie Williams performed for the AFL. The first ever AFL Grand Final performance was Barry Crocker in 1977.

1982 featured Rolf Harris. The first time an overseas act was used was in 2006 when Irene Cara sang ‘Flashdance (Oh What A Feeling) but with Australia’s Brian Mannix, John Paul Young and Sean Kelly.

The year it went completely down hill was the horrid 12½ Meat Loaf debacle of 2012.

The following year it went back to an Australian made formula with Tim Rogers and Paul Kelly. In 2013 it was Birds of Tokyo and Hunters & Collectors but then handed back to the British in 2014 with Ed Sheeran and Tom Jones.

2015 was again international with Chris Isaak, Bryan Adams and Ellie Goulding the year’s entertainment. Sting sang for 2016, The Killers 2017 and in 2018 Jimmy Barnes and Black Eyed Peas headlined.

In 2019, it was all Australian again with Tones and I, Dean Lewis, John Williamson, Paul Kelly and Mike Brady. 2020 and 2021 were also all Australian acts.

